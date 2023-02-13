Glasgow Kelvin College said it was seeking to consolidate learning at its three larger campuses in Springburn, the East End and Easterhouse in the city.

It said the West End campus on Hotspur Street was replicating much of the curriculum offered at Clyde College’s nearby Anniesland Campus and the plans would reduce the “overall operating costs”.

College leaders said there would be “minimal impact” because the building accommodates 3 per cent of students overall and 5% who use the campus reside in the Maryhill and Hillhead catchment area.

They said there would be no reduction in the volume of learning opportunities available to students and said the plans will ensure “best use of public monies” by addressing any duplication of learning resources.

A college spokeswoman said no final decision had been made and it has entered a period of consultation with staff, students and other stakeholders.

Glasgow Kelvin College was formed in 2013 through the merger of Stow,North Glasgow and John Wheatley colleges.

A college spokeswoman said: “Glasgow Kelvin College is planning to consolidate its learning and teaching by relocating classes from its West End Campus to its remaining three campuses in North East Glasgow.

“The College is seeking best value for the communities in its catchment area and for the public purse.

“It is exploring options for the future of its campus building in the West of the city which delivers only a small part of its overall curriculum. i.e. 3.5%.

“The College is consulting with students, staff and relevant stakeholders.

“No decision has, as yet, been made by the College Board of Management.”

The building is owned by Glasgow Kelvin College but any future plans for its use would have to be agreed with the Scottish Funding Council.

Scottish colleges are facing substantial funding and financial challenges from real-terms cuts, plus rising energy, inflation and staff costs.

The City of Glasgow College, which has 30,000 students, said in December that cost pressures meant they had to make cuts of £4 million.

Their statement confirmed a voluntary severance scheme for staff and around 70 posts are likely to be lost amid the effort to make the savings.

The college has recently come under fire over the number of foreign trips taken by its principal, Dr Paul Little.

A freedom of information request by the Daily Record revealed he racked up 20 trips before backing the redundancy scheme for staff.

The cost to the college came to around £27,000, with some of the trips funded by partner organisations.

The college said in response to the story that it generated “valuable income” from the trips.

Glasgow Kelvin College was named after the scientist Lord Kelvin as a statement of its intent to promote engineering and scientific education programmes.

It won the UK Beacon Award for widening access to FE/HE for 16- to 19-year-olds in 2013 and offers an innovative Transitions to Learning and Work programme for care experienced young people, which has received national recognition.