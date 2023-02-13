The Kerr family, who have been associated with the Canny Man’s in Morningside for over 150 years, have lodged a proposal with City of Edinburgh Council to create a new hotel in the pub’s current car park with architect Lee Boyd.

The pub, which dates from 1871 and is famed for its eclectic ornaments, currently has an associated six-room boutique hotel called The Lane but is to build a separate facility to meet growing demand.

It states: “The Canny Man’s Pub and Lane Hotel are run by the Kerr family that has been associated with the Canny Man’s for over 150 years.

“Whilst the pub is well known, the Lane Hotel is a more recent edition to the business and has survived Covid lockdowns to become a busy and popular destination for visitors to Edinburgh."

View from Canaan Lane looking to Morningside Road (Image: Google | Canny Man's/Lee Boyd)

It said: “The Lane Hotel cannot cope with the demand for accommodation and therefore the rationale for this project is to increase the number of hotel rooms available for rent on land owned by the family.

“The proposal is to construct a new building to provide an additional 14 rooms.”

It said it was “not considered possible, practical or viable” to extend any of the existing properties.

“The location for a proposed new building is the pub car park that sits between the pub, its beer garden and the Lane Hotel. It is an under-used facility as most of the pub customers avoid travelling to the Canny Man’s by car.

“Similarly, many of the hotel guests who might share the facility, travel to the city without a car. This space is therefore sacrificial in relation to current use and deemed the best location to consider a new building,” the application stated.

Delivery driver’s rise to chief executive

FROM being sacked as a delivery driver to becoming chief executive of one of the UK’s fastest-growing logistics, worldwide distribution and storage firms, David McCutcheon’s business journey proves that asking for advice and never being afraid to admit your failures can help on the road to success.

The co-founder of Bothwell-based Bullet Express shared his story on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, telling the hosts his story

Entrepreneurs hail change on ‘bonkers’ alcohol advertising ban

Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter have welcomed the news that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appears to have allayed fears that proposals to introduce an advertising ban.

They said the drinks industry fear it would mean signs at distilleries and tourism attractions would have to come down such moves “are not in our current thinking”.

Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇