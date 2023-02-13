Rettie & Co said the size of the seven-figure market in Scotland has grown by 80 per cent in the last two years as house price inflation has boosted numbers. By its reckoning, inflation pulled more than 130 transactions into the £1m-plus bracket in 2022 alone.

“2022 saw another surge in the number of prime residential transactions throughout Scotland," managing director Simon Rettie said.

"We are now seeing a pattern emerge where £1m+ houses are spreading more widely from the previous core areas of Edinburgh and Glasgow with St Andrews and East Lothian showing strong gains as they remain very desirable places to live with a limited number of prime houses coming to market.”

The figures for 2022 were substantially ahead of the previous record of 419 transactions, which itself smashed the previous high point. There were 280 £1m-plus sales in 2020, a record at that time.

The area around St Andrews delivered 17 seven-figure transactions last year, including a sale at more than £2,000 per square foot. Rettie said that market is now exapnding into surrounding areas.

But despite pandemic-related demand for rural living, the majority of the £1m-plus market remains in urban areas with Edinburgh's EH10 postcode accounting for the highest number of such sales. More than two-thirds of seven-figure transactions in 2022 were in Edinburgh and the Lothians, spurred in part by new developments.