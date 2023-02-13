Rob Wainwright, now an island farmer and chairman of Coll Community Council, said islanders believe compensation should be due over disruption people have faced.

The “socio-economic damage” it is claimed has been created from ferry failures is to be officially recorded "from now on" by islanders.

"The 175 residents of the remote isle of Coll find themselves once again facing constant disruption, cancellations and the inevitable ensuing costs because of service failure”, the community council said.

Chair Mr Wainwright said: “We’re a small, remote island community, totally dependent on one functioning ferry route off and on to the island, and our problems tend not to get the media spotlight.

“Right now during the winter timetable of five ferries per week, when CalMac should be pulling out all the stops, the threshold for forecasted wind-related cancellation is now so much lower than this island has been used to that the community is losing faith in the reliability of the service.”

The community council has created a "simple form that island residents, servicesand businesses can fill in every time there is a departure from the official timetable or an inability to travel at will".

Businesses hit by cancellations, late deliveries or extra costs will be able, if they choose, to pass on real figures.

The effects on the medical and postal services can be documented and the hidden costs on the lives of islanders will be exposed in greater depth, the community council said.

“The community council aims to use the anonymised information provided by islanders to strengthen arguments for an urgent improvement in ferry services,” it said.

Mr Wainwight also said: “Last August the MSP for the Western Isles called for businesses hit by technical breakdowns to get compensation from the government.

“We believe this is the way to go, and not just because of technical breakdowns but when there are unsuitable vessels failing to deliver the timetabled service to places like Coll.

“Businesses are affected and we also want to start quantifying the unseen wider impacts that are making Coll a difficult place to work and live in.”

The new Ferry Costs Record is launched in Coll today, Monday, February 13, 2023.

It will be available in paper form at outlets in the main village of Arinagour and online from Coll Community Council’s website.

Buzzworks hails 'milestone'

Buzzworks Holdings, the Ayrshire-based hospitality group, is to begin work on a new outlet at the recently built Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre.

The company has received the keys to the property and will start fitting out what will be its latest venue to trade under its Scotts brand in the coming weeks.

POTR: Glasgow start-up feels the love this Valentine's Day

Thousands of sustainable flatpack flower vases developed in Scotland are due to arrive through letterboxes tomorrow following a deal between its creators and one of Europe's leading online flower delivery firms.

Glasgow-based POTR - which came to prominence three years ago when it launched what is said to be the world's first self-watering flower pot - has signed an exclusive six-figure deal for its "letterbox" vase that will accompany Valentine's Day deliveries from Bloom & Wild.

