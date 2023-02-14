The family-owned company – which works with sector giants such as Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Expro, and Weatherford – has invested £1 million in a new manufacturing facility to produce hydrogen refuelling systems for engineering firm NanoSUN. The move is expected to create about 20 new jobs, adding to the existing workforce of 35.

Founded in 2017, Lancaster-based NanoSUN is focused on the development and commercialisation of mobile hydrogen refuelling solutions for the transportation and mobility sectors. TIS secured an eight-figure manufacturing contract from NanoSUN after carrying out prototype work for the company.

Drew Robertson, business development manager at TIS, said the project is an opportunity for the Scottish firm to illustrate the transferable nature of its services from oil and gas to the renewable energy sector.

“With this landmark contract award, our 21-year track record in the production of trailblazing equipment for complex applications within the oil and gas industry has proven itself to be highly relevant and easily transferred to the ongoing energy transition," he said.

“With road travel accounting for around three-quarters of global transport emissions, hydrogen will play of key role in the decarbonising of commercial transport applications; in particular the hard-to-decarbonise sectors of maritime, aviation and road.

"We are immensely proud to be playing a part in this critical journey, which provides the continued confidence to invest both in Aberdeen and the vast array of transferable skills available within the area.”

Founded in 2002, TIS is owned by father and son Norman Forrest Sr and Norman Forrest Jr. It generated revenues of nearly £5m in 2021 from its work in the design, manufacture, service, sale and rental of well intervention and control equipment for the global energy industry.

NanoSUN was set up to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen-fuelled vehicles ranging from buses and heavy-duty trucks to construction and material handling equipment.

Its core product is the Pioneer Hydrogen Refuelling Station, a fully-mobile and self-contained automated system designed to offer an affordable way of delivering transportation-grade hydrogen directly to the point of use, where it is dispensed into hydrogen-powered vehicles efficiently, safely and fast.

“NanoSUN’s Pioneer Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station represents the connective tissue between producers of hydrogen and operators of hydrogen fleets," chief executive Dean O'Connor said. "It slashes the cost and the time needed to deploy refuelling infrastructure and is pivotal to accelerating the roll out of hydrogen vehicle fleets.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with TIS Manufacturing, whose capability and experience in the design and manufacture of hazardous area equipment will help us to rapidly scale manufacturing of Pioneer Stations, to support our customers in meeting the demands of the Energy Transition across the UK and Europe.”

TIS began trading with a team of seven focused primarily on providing well control panels and pressure test equipment, and evolved into areas related to topside and subsea applications.