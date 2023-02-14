Environmentally conscious Scottish fashion brand Beira Moda is on the hunt for a permanent retail outlet and a local factory to produce its garments as it seeks to further its sustainable credentials.
The move comes despite founder Antionette Fionda's concerns about post-Brexit import tariffs that she says have increased the rate of VAT on products from Europe from 20 per cent to around 34%. She has warned that this will "kill" small businesses such as hers if the government does not step in to help.
Following a successful career as a fashion designer, Ms Fionda set up her own brand in Edinburgh in 2018 after getting frustrated with the lack of options available to environmentally-minded consumers. Beira Moda uses fabric that would otherwise be discarded by luxury fashion houses in Italy and transforms it into one-off garments, bringing a fresh life to material that would have otherwise ended up in landfill.
READ MORE: Post-Brexit tariffs 'will kill businesses' says fashion boss
With a £50,000 funding boost from its recent success at the Scottish EDGE awards, the company is seeking to further lower its carbon footprint by focusing its manufacturing processes entirely in Scotland. Ms Fionda is also scoping out a permanent location to open her first bricks and mortar store following successful pop-ups in Edinburgh and London.
“Our business is growing from strength to strength and we are really looking forward to the next chapter, opening more pop-ups and finding a permanent location for the store," she said.
“We’re also hoping to expand the team in 2023, and will be making use of the coaching and mentoring services offered at the Royal Bank Accelerator Hub to ensure we have the correct infrastructure as we continue to grow."
READ MORE: Scottish EDGE hands out £1.6m in latest funding round
Her expansion plans come despite concerns about the rapid hike in import taxes which she recently warned have made it "almost impossible for small businesses moving forward".
Ms Fionda has been taking part in the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub, which helps Scottish entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.
"Winning the Net Zero EDGE award was a real ‘pinch me’ moment for me as an entrepreneur, and the funding will be vital to help us make our big dreams a reality," she said. "The Accelerator Hub has also been a game changer for Beira Moda, and I’m excited to continue that relationship in our next exciting chapter.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here