By Alec Ross

NATIONAL Farmers' Union (NFU) Scotland president Martin Kennedy has been elected unchallenged for the position he has held since 2021.

At Friday’s council meeting in Glasgow, three nominations for the two vice-presidential posts were received. Following a vote by members, Andrew Connon, North Quilquox, Ythanbank and Alasdair Macnab, Kildun Farm, Dingwall, were elected. Mr Connon was elected vice-president in 2021 while Mr Macnab is elected for the first time. It means that Robin Traquair, Wellington Farm, loses out, having been vice-president for two years.

Mr Kennedy said: “It is an immense privilege to be asked to serve NFU Scotland as president again. I congratulate Andrew and Alasdair and thank Robin sincerely for the hard work and dedication he has shown to Scottish farming and crofting in the past two years.

“Our membership has bestowed a huge honour on my team at a time when the changes, challenges and opportunities facing Scottish farmers and crofters have never been bigger.

“These are busy and significant times for the union as we strive to secure a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish agriculture.”

Round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,452 sheep at Ayr yesterday. Prime hoggets averaged 236p/kg or £106/head. A Texel from Messrs I F Watson, Keyshill topped the sale at £140, with Beltexes from Back o’ Hill making 310p/kg. Blackfaces from Knockdon made £111. A top price of £162 was paid for Texels from Westlands and to £160 from Cairnwhin. Mule Ewes sold to £98/head from W Shennan, Farden. Blackface Ewes sold to £85/head for a pen from Gass and to £84 for a pen from J Young, Girvan Mains.

Lawrie and Symington sold 49 prime cattle and 77 cast cows at Lanark yesterday. Prime beef heifers averaged 293p/kg, no change on the week, with a top price of 310p/kg for a Limousin Cross. Cast beef cows continued to meet demand and averaged 198p/kg, a rise of 2p on the week. Prime hoggets averaged 234p/kg, while cast ewes averaged £86 / head, with a top price of £220 for a Texel.

Harrison & Hetherington sold 89 clean cattle, 32 cast cows, 1,439 prime hoggs and 739 cast sheep at St Boswells. Bullocks averaged 290p/kg and sold to 312p/kg, while heifers averaged 292p/kg, selling to 330p/kg. Cast cows averaged 206p/kg and sold to a top price £1,802. Hoggs averaged 239p/kg to finish 16p up on the week.

with a top price of 308p/kg for Beltexes.

Cast sheep averaged £83/ head and sold to £159 for Suffolk tups, with heavy ewes and light ewes averaging £120 and £73 respectively.

Store Cattle at Newton Stewart’s February Sale met a strong trade with a 91 beef bred bullocks averaging 280p/kg, up 32p/kg on the year, and peaking at £1605 for Aberdeen Angus Crosses from J Cannon, Clauchrie. Calves sold to 318p/kg for Limousin crosses from G Adams, Clugston. Dairy bred bullocks averaged 272p/kg and peaking at £1300 for a pen of 6 from R Archibald, Glaick and to 292p/kg for another pen from the same home.

Yesterday saw primestock continue to rise in Demand at Carlisle. Prime heifers and bullocks were up by 17p/kg and 7p/kg respectively, although young bulls averaged 233p/kg to finish 13p/kg down for the week. Cast beef cows continue to meet with excellent demand, averaging 209p/kg, up 19p/kg on the week. Hoggs peaked at £162/head and averaged 250p/kg, with lowland hills and hill ewes averaging £81 & £51 / head respectively.