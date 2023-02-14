Plans to build homes on the site of former city nightclub are being brought forward.
People can have their say on proposals for a residential development on the site of the former Oxygen nightclub in Brown Street, Dundee, by Cullross Ltd.
It includes 72 flats with associated amenities, bicycle storage, refuse storage and workshop or commercial units on the ground floor.
A proposal of application notice was submitted to Dundee City Council in December, signifying the formal notice of intent to submit a planning application.
The team will hold a community consultation event as part of the statutory consultation process on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, between 4–8 pm at Hampton Hilton, Argyllgait, Dundee.
Members of the development team will be available to answer questions about the project, explain design changes and discuss the new exhibition boards.
Mark Beaton, director of Cullross Ltd, which said it has nearly 60 years of combined experience designing, developing, and building new homes and specialising in affordable housing projects., said: “We are delighted to share our more detailed plans for much-needed affordable housing in Dundee.
"As part of the consultation process, we will present our further developed proposals to the community with new exhibition boards. We are excited to hear their views on the proposals and answer any questions people may have.
"We invite the community to attend and look forward to hearing their views."
