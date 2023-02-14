One of Scotland’s top restaurants has unveiled a new head chef.
Ondine Oyster & Grill in Edinburgh has appointed Jake Hassall to “the Ondine family", joining owner Roy Brett and his team.
His CV includes “a long list of fantastic restaurants”, having most recently worked as head chef with Mr Brett’s “good friend” Martin Wishart, at his Michelin-starred Edinburgh eatery.
Mr Hassall grew up in East London and has previously worked in a number of restaurants in Scotland and London, including The Galvin brothers Michelin-starred La Chapelle, and The Pompadour by Galvin.
It also includes The Strathearn at Gleneagles Hotel, and most recently head chef at Martin Wishart’s Michelin-starred Leith restaurant. He was also a finalist in the 2021 Roux Scholarship.
The restaurant owners said they have been searching “long and hard” to find the right head chef for Ondine and were looking for “someone with amazing experience, new ideas and a true passion for cooking”.
Mr Hassall said: "With a love of fish and shellfish from a young age, Ondine has always been my 'go to' place in Edinburgh. I’m proud to be joining an institution - and excited to be working with some of the world’s best produce.”
Specialising in seafood and shellfish opened in 2009 by owner and chef Roy Brett, Ondine Oyster & Grill in the Old Town and “has become an institution in the Scottish capital”.
Ondine was crowned Best Restaurant in Scotland and listed in the Top 100 UK restaurants at the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards in 2021.
Booze ad ban ‘threat’ to beer
A clampdown on alcohol advertising by the Scottish Government could be "totally devastating" for pubs, drinkers and producers, the Campaign for Real Ale has warned.
The beer fans have launched a campaign calling on ministers not to go ahead with all of the measures outlined in the consultation document published late last year.
Punishing drinks companies wrong way to tackle alcohol abuse
The Scottish Government’s consultation on restricting alcohol advertising has raised huge concerns within an industry that is a major source for economic growth.
The Scotch whisky industry alone contributes around £5.5 billion to our economy each year.
