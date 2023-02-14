By Scott Wright
A HISTORIC property in the tourist town of Grantown-on-Spey is being put up for auction.
Grandview House, which has a central location close to The Square, has been hailed by property agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors as being “ripe for refurbishment”.
The property, which dates from the late 1800s, operated as a care home from 1989 until its recent closure.
Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd, said: “The property is ripe for refurbishment and conversion, subject to securing the appropriate planning consents.
“While the property has most recently operated as a care home, other potential uses including conversion to residential flats, hotel, hostel or tourist accommodation may be possible.”
The property has 45 bedrooms, mainly single occupancy with en-suite facilities. It will be auctioned from a guide price of £260,000 on February 28.
Grantown-on-Spey, which lies 35 miles south of Inverness, attracts visitors all-year round and has a broad range of hotels and guest houses.
