New figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium and accountancy KPMG showed sales grew by one per cent in real terms in January.

Total sales in Scotland increased by 8.9% compared with January 2022, when they had grown 58.8%.

This was below the three-month average increase of 9.5% and the 12-month average growth of 12.2%.

Adjusted for inflation, the year-on-year change sat at 1%.

Ewan MacDonald Russell, SRC deputy head, said Scottish retail sales “stayed positive as the fragile recovery continued”, adding: “Grocers saw sales boosted by Hogmanay and Burns Night celebrations, as customers took advantage of the first real opportunity after the pandemic to enjoy these events more normally.

"On the high street the January sales attracted customers back into shops to take advantage of some heavily discounted products.

"Warm clothing products did well, but there was also evidence consumers took advantage of the sales to pick up non-seasonal items, possibly coinciding with shoppers planning for summer holidays."

He said: “Nonetheless there is a clear sense any retail recovery is deeply fragile."

Total food sales increased by 11.3%, while total non-food sales increased by 6.9% in January compared with the year before.

Adjusted for the estimated effect of online sales, total non-food sales increased by 5.4% in January.

Mr MacDonald Russell added: “Consumers continue to be cautious with their spending, and any increase in their costs is likely to be felt in reduced shop takings.

"With that in mind local and national government need to keep consumer incomes at the heart of their plans in the coming weeks.

"It should be obvious that any plans which increase the cost-of-living for the near future need ditched if they don’t want to quell any economic recovery before it comes entrenched.”

Paul Martin, of KPMG, said: “Retailers are facing a tightrope.

"As their costs rise and margins are squeezed, they also have to ensure affordability and value for customers.

"Although many have demonstrated resilience over recent years, it is likely we will continue to see casualties both online and on the high street this year.”