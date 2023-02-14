By Scott Wright
A FIVE-star visitor attraction in the heart of Edinburgh is to receive a £3 million makeover as it looks to take advantage of the growing popularity of whisky tourism in the Scottish capital.
The Scotch Whisky Experience on the Royal Mile, which celebrates its 35th birthday this year, will officially relaunch in June following a comprehensive refurbishment designed to enhance the visitor experience. Work has already begun on the revamp, which will incorporate technology not yet seen at a UK visitor experience into tours that will be aimed at both whisky afficionados and those who are new to the water of life.
Susan Morrison, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Experience, said: “We’ll be creating a theatrical and magical experience to tell the story of Scotch whisky production, blended with technologies which we believe have never before been used in a visitor experience. Our team have been nurturing this vision since well before the pandemic, and excitement is building. We can’t tell you more yet, but we promise that what we have in store will be breathtaking and truly unique.”
Ms Morrison said the improvements come at a boom time for whisky tourism in Edinburgh, as people flock to destinations such as the Johnnie Walker Experience and new distilleries such as Holyrood. The Scotch Whisky Experience is close to attracting the same number of visitors that it was before the pandemic, which had forced it to remain closed for eleven and a half months of the two years that followed the initial move into lockdown. The attraction enjoyed a sharp rise in visitor spend in the second half of 2022, which will help fund the refurbishment that was originally costed at £2m before inflation kicked in.
“It was a bit nerve wracking pushing the button on it, but having had a really good second half we are all feeling more confident,” Ms Morrison told The Herald.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here