A Marks & Spencer store that campaigners battled to save from closure for five years is to close its doors for the last time next week.
The long-standing outlet in the East Kilbride Shopping Centre is to close after the company reached an agreement over its lease.
At its height, 67 were employed at the Marks & Spencer store in the shopping centre.
Staff will be transferred to a “nearby store” the company said in a statement last night.
READ MORE: East Kilbride Shopping Centre in administration
Marks & Spencer was earlier embroiled in a legal wrangle over the lease.
The shop had been earmarked for closure since 2018, prompting a campaign by residents and politicians.
The town centre store is 27,400 square feet in size, and before the first Covid lockdown, the shop had a food hall and sold men's and women's clothing.
READ MORE: Historic Scottish clothing retailer to close
Scott Munro, regional manager for Marks & Spencer, said: “We’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer our customers a brilliant shopping experience.
"As part of this transformation, we announced our intention to close our East Kilbride Shopping Centre store some years ago and have been looking to agree a commercial agreement with our landlord.
“We’ve now reached a mutual commercial agreement and can confirm our store will close on February 25."
READ MORE: Former Arnotts turned into flats
He said: "All colleagues are being offered a transfer to a nearby store.
"Closing this store means we can invest in many of our other 94 stores across Scotland – including the renewal of our nearby East Kilbride Kingsgate foodhall where next month we’re unveiling a new fresh-market design and bigger in-store bakery.”
Separately, Sapphire, East Kilbride Shopping Centre’s owner, went into administration late last year, with a buyer sought.
M&S first opened in the South Lanarkshire town in 1973, when one Thursday in July it was reported more than 100 people were waiting for the doors to open at 6.30am.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel