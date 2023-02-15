A guesthouse in a “picturesque market town" popular with holidaymakers has been brought to the market.
Smith and Clough Business Associates said the year-round-trading firm is the “perfect lifestyle business opportunity” in the town of Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway.
The four-star licensed guesthouse has seven en suite rooms, and a first-floor guest lounge and “exquisite” dining room.
The property also has a “wealth of period features throughout”, two-bed owners accommodation including garden, and detached one-bed cottage, which is currently let.
There is also private parking, an electric car charger and a large lawned area.
The agent said: “Built in 1860, Hartfell House is a stunning example of Victorian architecture and is listed as being of architectural interest.
“Having bought the business in 2003 as a going concern, our clients have spent a lot of time and effort establishing Hartfell House as one of the finest and most reputable guest houses in the area with a name for quality and service.
“Moffat is a busy town especially during the summer months, however does offer all year round trade due to its proximity to the motorway and access links with Hartfell benefiting from strong levels of tourist, local and repeat business.”
'Thank you from the bottom of my heart': Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech in full
Being First Minister of Scotland is in my - admittedly biased - opinion the best job in the world.
It is a privilege beyond measure - one that has sustained and inspired me, in good times and through the toughest hours of my toughest days.
Capricorn pulls the plug on controversial NewMed merger
Capricorn Energy has scrapped the Scottish-headquartered firm's contentious merger with Israeli gas group NewMed following months of shareholder pressure that forced the departure of the majority of Capricorn's board of directors.
The shareholder revolt led by Palliser Capital led to the exit last month of seven Capricorn directors including chief executive Simon Thomson.
