A former school in Glasgow's West End could be turned into dozens of flats with a rooftop feature under plans by a city property firm.
Kelvin Properties is seeking planning permission to convert and extend Napiershall Public School to create 49 flats.
The site is owned by City Property Glasgow (Investments) LLP, which is owned by Glasgow City Council.
Under the plans the building’s entrances will be retained, with the north entrance forming the main entry from a proposed central courtyard.
The west entrance will become the private entrance to a ground-floor flat and the south entrance will lead to communal cycle storage.
The new L-shaped, four-storey, block of flats will be to the north of the existing building.
The unlisted, three-storey, red sandstone building dates from the 1890s.
Planning permission was granted in 1994 for use of the school as centre for ethnic minority groups.
Shared rooftop amenity space is proposed over the western wing of the new building.
A central courtyard with a children’s play park will be formed between the two buildings with parking for 18 cars and electrical charging points.
Six letters of objection have been submitted from; Woodlands and Park Community Council, Friends of Glasgow West and the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.
Objections centre on loss of daylight and sunlight in neighbouring properties, the design of the proposed roof extension to the existing building and the impact on parking.
The RSPB has asked the developers to take measures to ensure that swift nest bricks are incorporated into the proposed development.
The proposals will go before Glasgow City Council planners next Tuesday.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here