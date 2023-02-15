Kelvin Properties is seeking planning permission to convert and extend Napiershall Public School to create 49 flats.

The site is owned by City Property Glasgow (Investments) LLP, which is owned by Glasgow City Council.

Under the plans the building’s entrances will be retained, with the north entrance forming the main entry from a proposed central courtyard.

The west entrance will become the private entrance to a ground-floor flat and the south entrance will lead to communal cycle storage.

The new L-shaped, four-storey, block of flats will be to the north of the existing building.

The unlisted, three-storey, red sandstone building dates from the 1890s.

Planning permission was granted in 1994 for use of the school as centre for ethnic minority groups.

Shared rooftop amenity space is proposed over the western wing of the new building.

A central courtyard with a children’s play park will be formed between the two buildings with parking for 18 cars and electrical charging points.

Six letters of objection have been submitted from; Woodlands and Park Community Council, Friends of Glasgow West and the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.

Objections centre on loss of daylight and sunlight in neighbouring properties, the design of the proposed roof extension to the existing building and the impact on parking.

The RSPB has asked the developers to take measures to ensure that swift nest bricks are incorporated into the proposed development.

The proposals will go before Glasgow City Council planners next Tuesday.