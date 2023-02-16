A MAJOR accountancy firm has revealed plans to recruit up to 80 apprentice, graduates, and school leavers in Scotland this year.

The commitment comes as the financial services organisation, which incorporates the former Campbell Dallas and Scott Moncrieff accountancy firms in Scotland, looks to build on the rapid growth it is experiencing north of the Border.

The Scottish recruitment drive is part of a UK-wide hiring programme that will see it take on more than 550 people, which would increase its overall headcount to 1,600. And it reflects a step change in the firm’s commitment to apprenticeships, with the 80 posts opened up this year comparing with 30 in 2017.

Peter Gellanagh, regional chief executive for Scotland and the North at Azets, said: “Our commitment to early careers and creating accessible apprenticeship opportunities is stronger than ever. We have continued to increase apprenticeship opportunities year-on-year, as we continue to invest in people and talent development.

“I am pleased to report that we are seeing significant interest, with a record number of applications for September 2023.

“The applications are not only being driven by young people but from a diverse range of ages and people looking for a career change. Azets is growing rapidly in Scotland and investing in people and talent development is a key strategy for the business, as we continue with our ambitious growth plans.”

Azets noted that people who join the firm from school embark on a six-year programme, which includes two apprenticeship schemes leading to students gaining an AAT qualification. Candidates can then move on to a chartered accountancy qualification.

Graduates study for a chartered accountancy qualification by taking part in a programme lasting three or four years, the firm added.

Azets said that its apprenticeship combines qualifications, skills, and behaviours training. All apprentices work with a talent coach, a “buddy” and receive a “substantial amount” of vocational training.