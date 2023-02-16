The Dublin-based budget airline announced its summer 2023 schedule for Glasgow, operating routes from Glasgow and Prestwick airports, including two new routes from Prestwick to Marseilles and Pisa starting in April and increased frequencies on its “ever-popular” Glasgow to Dublin route.

The carrier plans further expansion in Glasgow and Edinburgh with jobs outwith maintenance also expected to be created as the company pushes its growth plans.

Ryanair said it will operate over 150 weekly flights to and from Glasgow this summer, which is a six per cent growth on last year, connecting top European destinations like France, Italy, Portugal and Spain among others.

It said this is underpinned by its two new aircraft – representing a $200 million investment – and that its “increased connectivity and traffic growth will deliver much needed inbound tourism while offering Glasgow citizens and visitors the widest choice and the lowest fares when booking their Summer 2023 getaways”.

Ryanair said it supports over 1,400 jobs in Glasgow, including 550 direct pilot, cabin crew and engineering roles.

"In addition to the more than 500 highly skilled professionals already employed at Ryanair’s state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick, it is now seeking to fill another 200 roles to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026," the firm said.

Jade Kirwan, of Ryanair, said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce our Summer 2023 schedule for Glasgow, with over 150 weekly flights across 18 sunny hotspot destinations, including two new routes from Prestwick to Marseilles and Pisa, offering Glasgow citizens and visitors even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

“And for those looking to getaway and soak up some sun with the family this summer, you can now spread out the cost of your holiday by paying half the fare now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when you book Ryanair’s Family Plus bundle, making family holidays more accessible for everyone.

“To facilitate Ryanair’s growth in Glasgow and across our wider network of more than 235 locations, we are hiring another 200 highly skilled professionals for our state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026.

“We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers and visitors onboard our flights to and from Glasgow this summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”

Accountancy giant Azets steps up recruitment plans in Scotland

A major accountancy firm has revealed plans to recruit up to 80 apprentice, graduates, and school leavers in Scotland this year.

The commitment comes as the financial services organisation, which incorporates the former Campbell Dallas and Scott Moncrieff accountancy firms in Scotland, looks to build on the rapid growth it is experiencing north of the Border.

Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇