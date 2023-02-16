A 'world-class' outdoor centre with a 90-year history looks set to be saved after plans to close it to save money prompted widespread condemnation.
The Herald revealed that the closure of Arran Outdoor Education Centre had been mooted as a potential cost-saving measure by North Ayrshire Council as the local authority battles a £34million budget deficit.
The £4.5million centre opened on the shores of Lamlash Bay 15 years ago and offers outdoor education as well as activities including sailing, kayaking, climbing and orienteering.
Around 1,200 young people attend every year, mainly primary seven pupils living in the most deprived SIMD 1 and 2 areas of North Ayrshire.
Jim Hughes, a retired primary school teacher who attended the outdoor centre every year from 1996-2022 with pupils from areas of high deprivation was among those who condemned the proposals.
He said: "The impact on all of these pupils shows in their attitude, self esteem, confidence, resilience, teamwork, ambition, determination, work ethic, achievement, success, mental health, independence and social and emotional behaviour."
At a full council meeting on Wednesday, the local authority was asked by councillor Timothy Billings if it could offer any reassurances about the future of the centre.
He said: "Following the alarming article in The Herald about the potential closure of Arran Outdoor Educational Centre, what steps is the council taking to ensure this world-class facility is able to continue its transformation work which positively impacts every pupil that attends there?"
Councillor Shaun Macaulay, depute leader, conceded that the plans had caused alarm "not just in North Ayrshire but across Scotland" and confirmed that they were now off the table.
He said: "The SNP administration will not propose Arran Outdoor Centre as part of any budget decision this year.
"The centre is undoubtedly a real asset for Arran and the wider area.
"We remain committed to providing a sustainable and long-term future for the centre and hope this addresses Councillor Billing's concerns."
Technically the centre could still be proposed as a cost-saving measure at a budget meeting on March 1 because the council is run by an SNP-minority administration.
However, council sources say it is unlikely other members would "put themselves in the firing line" by voting against the party.
Outdoor education has been available in Arran since the 1930s.
In the mid-Sixties a group of ex-military men teamed up with the council and a school in Ardrossan to buy a ruined croft with the aim of turning it into an outdoor residential centre.
Every school in the region got involved in the project to build Corrie Croft, on the north-east coast of the island.
Corrie Croft was at one point threatened with closure but a campaign was fought and won to retain a service on the island.
Reacting to the news, Andrew Binnie of COAST (Community of Arran Seabed Trust) said: "We are delighted to hear that the Arran Outdoor Centre will not be closed.
"We would like to thank the hundreds of people who marched in support of the Centre last weekend and for the wide support across North Ayrshire and Scotland.
"COAST looks forward to providing visiting school children with access to our new purpose built boat and to working closely with North Ayshire Council and the Centre over the coming years. "Outdoor education is vital for all children and we are really pleased our councillors share this vision."
