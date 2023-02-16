The University of Strathclyde-operated National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has taken ownership of its new HQ facility in Renfrewshire, two years after construction got underway.

The 11,500m2 building is located near Glasgow Airport at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland.

The University of Strathclyde said the facility "will act as a magnet for innovative global manufacturing, engineering and tech businesses".

The HQ, built by Morrison Construction and designed by Glasgow-based HLM Architects, will be home to the NMIS Manufacturing Skills Academy, a fully connected Digital Factory and a publicly-accessible collaboration hub.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal & Vice-Chancellor of the University of Strathclyde, and Chair of the NMIS Board, said: “We are delighted to take ownership of the new NMIS facility as we take a step closer to opening the building to our partners and collaborators.

"This flagship facility – which has sustainability at its heart – is a unique part of Scotland’s manufacturing innovation ecosystem. It will play a leading role in developing advanced manufacturing, industry 4.0 capability and cross-sectoral research and innovation activity in Scotland, the UK and beyond."