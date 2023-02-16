Loch Lomond Group has launched Noble Rebel blended malt Scotch whisky brand that it is claimed “pushes boundaries in the pursuit of flavour creation”.

Michael Henry, master blender at Loch Lomond Group, said the new whisky comes in three expressions, “each with a story to tell”.

The whisky is distilled, matured and blended under the watch of Mr Henry, at Loch Lomond Distillery, which, "using a combination of traditional swan-neck and its signature high and low-cut straight-neck pot stills has a whisky-making capability like no other”.

It said that “the straight-neck stills, which are entirely unique to the distillery, provide Michael with greater control over the distillation process, allowing him to carefully manipulate the flavour profile of each whisky”.

The firm added: “In crafting Noble Rebel, Michael is both the artist and curator, combining the noble art of whisky distillation and blending with a knack for rebellion.”

Mr Henry said: “Noble Rebel is an exciting new addition to the growing Loch Lomond Group portfolio. At the heart of each expression is our shared passion for blending finely curated malts into a product of beauty.

“Bringing new ideas to old ways and deeply-rooted traditions, our drams are modern masterpieces that welcome newcomers with open arms, and delight old friends alike.”

The firm acquired the Loch Lomond Distillery Company in 2014, along with a history that dates back to 1772 with the founding of the Littlemill distillery.

New 'flagship' Scottish manufacturing facility hits major milestone

A 'flagship' new Scottish facility that is set to play a leading role in global manufacturing and engineering has taken a step closer to opening.

The University of Strathclyde-operated National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has taken ownership of its new HQ facility in Renfrewshire, two years after construction got under way.

Jobs saved as Scottish fish farm bought out of administration

Administrators for Dawnfresh Seafoods have sold the stricken company’s fish farming subsidiary, saving nearly 70 jobs.

Dawnfresh Farming has been bought out of administration by Mowi Scotland, a subsidiary of the Bergen-based international seafood farming and processing business Mowi ASA, for an undisclosed sum.

Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇