A Scottish distillery with a history dating back to 1772 has unveiled a new whisky.
Loch Lomond Group has launched Noble Rebel blended malt Scotch whisky brand that it is claimed “pushes boundaries in the pursuit of flavour creation”.
Michael Henry, master blender at Loch Lomond Group, said the new whisky comes in three expressions, “each with a story to tell”.
The whisky is distilled, matured and blended under the watch of Mr Henry, at Loch Lomond Distillery, which, "using a combination of traditional swan-neck and its signature high and low-cut straight-neck pot stills has a whisky-making capability like no other”.
It said that “the straight-neck stills, which are entirely unique to the distillery, provide Michael with greater control over the distillation process, allowing him to carefully manipulate the flavour profile of each whisky”.
The firm added: “In crafting Noble Rebel, Michael is both the artist and curator, combining the noble art of whisky distillation and blending with a knack for rebellion.”
Mr Henry said: “Noble Rebel is an exciting new addition to the growing Loch Lomond Group portfolio. At the heart of each expression is our shared passion for blending finely curated malts into a product of beauty.
“Bringing new ideas to old ways and deeply-rooted traditions, our drams are modern masterpieces that welcome newcomers with open arms, and delight old friends alike.”
The firm acquired the Loch Lomond Distillery Company in 2014, along with a history that dates back to 1772 with the founding of the Littlemill distillery.
New 'flagship' Scottish manufacturing facility hits major milestone
A 'flagship' new Scottish facility that is set to play a leading role in global manufacturing and engineering has taken a step closer to opening.
The University of Strathclyde-operated National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) has taken ownership of its new HQ facility in Renfrewshire, two years after construction got under way.
Jobs saved as Scottish fish farm bought out of administration
Administrators for Dawnfresh Seafoods have sold the stricken company’s fish farming subsidiary, saving nearly 70 jobs.
Dawnfresh Farming has been bought out of administration by Mowi Scotland, a subsidiary of the Bergen-based international seafood farming and processing business Mowi ASA, for an undisclosed sum.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here