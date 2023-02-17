Take-up of industrial property in Aberdeen surged to its highest in almost a decade last year as inflated oil prices and greater interest in renewables boosted activity in the energy sector.
Figures from property consultancy Knight Frank show a 42 per cent increase on 2021, with 95 deals covering more than 926,000sq ft last year. That was the highest since 2014's 1.33 million square feet and well above the 10-year average of just less than 724,000sq ft.
The figures were boosted by a number of larger deals, the biggest being a 67,000sq ft letting of industrial space at Portlethen. In total there were five lettings of more than 20,000sq ft in 2022.
There was also heightened lease renewal activity, driven in part by what Knight Frank's Scott Hogan said is a shrinking supply of "good quality" space.
“There is still plenty of demand for industrial accommodation in the city, but the lack of good quality available space means that there is a high level of competition for the right property – especially at the larger end of the market," said Mr Hogan, who heads up the consultancy's industrial and logistics operations in Scotland. "This was somewhat reflected in the higher-than-average number of lease renewals taking place.
“These dynamics also helped push up the average lease length last year and prime rents continue to hold up. However, continued high build costs mean market conditions are still not right for speculative development."
These findings are echoed in a separate report from rival consultancy Ryden, which shows that the fundamentals in central Scotland's industrial property market remain strong with rents continuing to rise. However,,"adverse yield shifts may challenge some speculative development".
Retail parks continue to out-perform, Ryden added, while the shift to hybrid working is feeding demand for smaller, better offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
