Mr Gilbert pledged an "aggressive assault" on cutting costs as AssetCo posted a loss of £9.2 million for the year to the end of September, but at the same time said the firm remains on the lookout for takeover opportunities in a challenging market for asset management businesses.

"We continue to seek out potential opportunities for further inorganic expansion," Mr Gilbert said.

"The relatively difficult trading conditions for asset management businesses generally creates opportunities for AssetCo in its mission to acquire, improve and grow otherwise attractive businesses that are experiencing challenges."

The acquisitions of River and Mercantile and Revera Asset Management during the year added more than £2.5 billion to assets under management (AUM), taking the total to £2.7bn as of the end of September.

After the close of the financial year, AssetCo went on to acquire SVM Asset Management in an £11m deal, and in December it pulled SVM, Saracen Asset Management, and Revera under the River and Mercantile brand. Including SVM, AUM now stands at £3.1bn.

However, costs associated with the enlarged business shot up as well.

Administrative expenses amounted to £26.5m, up from £7.9m in 2021. And while River and Mercantile's initial cost base of £32m has been cut to £22.5m, the firm is continuing in its push for savings.

"An aggressive assault on continuing costs is on-going and remains a key focus of the coming year," said Mr Gilbert, who co-founded Aberdeen Asset Management and led it to its £11bn merger with Standard Life in 2017. He joined AssetCo in January 2021.

Aside from costs, River and Mercantile took a £2m hit to revenue from outflows and a falling stock market. Mr Gilbert said these market difficulties will play to the group's growth strategy.

Shares in AssetCo, which have fallen by more than 50 per cent during the past year, finished yesterday's trading 8p lower at 68p.