Shares in AssetCo, the expanding fund management business chaired by Scottish industry veteran Martin Gilbert, closed more than 10 per cent lower yesterday after the firm reported a hefty hike in costs linked to recent acquisitions.
Mr Gilbert pledged an "aggressive assault" on cutting costs as AssetCo posted a loss of £9.2 million for the year to the end of September, but at the same time said the firm remains on the lookout for takeover opportunities in a challenging market for asset management businesses.
"We continue to seek out potential opportunities for further inorganic expansion," Mr Gilbert said.
"The relatively difficult trading conditions for asset management businesses generally creates opportunities for AssetCo in its mission to acquire, improve and grow otherwise attractive businesses that are experiencing challenges."
READ MORE: Martin Gilbert’s Assetco seals latest acquisition at reduced price
The acquisitions of River and Mercantile and Revera Asset Management during the year added more than £2.5 billion to assets under management (AUM), taking the total to £2.7bn as of the end of September.
After the close of the financial year, AssetCo went on to acquire SVM Asset Management in an £11m deal, and in December it pulled SVM, Saracen Asset Management, and Revera under the River and Mercantile brand. Including SVM, AUM now stands at £3.1bn.
However, costs associated with the enlarged business shot up as well.
Administrative expenses amounted to £26.5m, up from £7.9m in 2021. And while River and Mercantile's initial cost base of £32m has been cut to £22.5m, the firm is continuing in its push for savings.
READ MORE: Company chaired by Martin Gilbert in line for huge windfall
"An aggressive assault on continuing costs is on-going and remains a key focus of the coming year," said Mr Gilbert, who co-founded Aberdeen Asset Management and led it to its £11bn merger with Standard Life in 2017. He joined AssetCo in January 2021.
Aside from costs, River and Mercantile took a £2m hit to revenue from outflows and a falling stock market. Mr Gilbert said these market difficulties will play to the group's growth strategy.
"We continue to seek out potential opportunities for further inorganic expansion in relatively difficult trading conditions for asset management businesses generally," he said.
"This creates opportunities for the agile AssetCo in its mission to acquire, improve and grow otherwise attractive businesses that are experiencing challenges or whose true value is unrecognised."
Shares in AssetCo, which have fallen by more than 50 per cent during the past year, finished yesterday's trading 8p lower at 68p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here