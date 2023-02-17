The Dublin-based carrier is to introduce new flights from airports including Glasgow and Prestwick supported by a new fleet of "quieter, cleaner" Boeing 737 Gamechangers and existing aircraft upgraded in Scotland.

The carrier said it is to increase capacity by a quarter as it grows its overall fleet from 531 to 600, with new jobs across the business expected to follow the expansion.

It is to create 200 skilled roles as it expands its maintenance hangar facility in Scotland.

As well as carrying out general maintenance at the £10 million Prestwick hangar opened in 2004, the site will lead a programme of upgrading 400 aircraft in its existing fleet in an energy-saving push.

It also announced its summer schedule 2023, with routes from Glasgow and Prestwick airports, including two new routes from Prestwick to Marseilles and Pisa starting in April and increased frequencies on its Glasgow to Dublin flight to mark the 35th anniversary of the route.

Ryanair said it will operate over 150 weekly flights to and from Glasgow this summer, which is six per cent growth on last year, to European destinations like France, Italy, Portugal and Spain among others.

It comes after the firm increased frequencies on over 30 of its Edinburgh routes and it said that its “record schedule” will see the firm base one new aircraft in the Scottish capital taking the fleet to 11, representing a further $100m investment and creating over 30 new jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

The carrier plans further route and flight expansion in Scotland with jobs outwith maintenance also expected to be created.

The firm said its growth plans are ambitious but achievable and come after it posted a €211m profit after tax for its last quarter against a €96m loss the previous year.

It said its west coast push is underpinned by two aircraft – representing a $200m investment – and that its “increased connectivity and traffic growth will deliver much-needed inbound tourism while offering Glasgow citizens and visitors the widest choice and the lowest fares when booking their summer 2023 getaways”.

Ryanair said it supports over 1,400 jobs in Glasgow, including 550 direct pilot, cabin crew and engineering roles.

“In addition to the more than 500 highly skilled professionals already employed at Ryanair’s maintenance facility at Prestwick, it is now seeking to fill more roles to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it expands its fleet,” the firm said.

Jade Kirwan, of Ryanair, said it plans to increase the hangar size at Prestwick to accommodate at least two more aircraft.

“To facilitate Ryanair’s growth in Glasgow and across our wider network of more than 235 locations, we are hiring another 200 highly skilled professionals for our state-of-the-art maintenance facility at Prestwick to support the maintenance of Ryanair’s fleet as it grows to 600 aircraft by 2026,” Ms Kirwan said.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair head of communications, said the plans are ambitious but achievable (Image: Ryanair)

“On the Glasgow International side, we are marking 35 years with them, starting from Glasgow to Dublin, so we have increased that this year for the summer period. We are going up to 44 weekly flights from Glasgow International to Dublin.

“It is one of the most popular routes that we have from Glasgow. Then we have 150 weekly flights from both airports. So that is 80 from Prestwick and then 70 from Glasgow.”

Ms Kirwan also said: “When you look forward from April to next March we are expecting our best financial year so far with up to 25% increase across both airports."

The Scottish Government backed the hangar with about £1.5m support.

"It is a six-place facility at the moment, we are hoping to get that up to eight or nine in the next two to five years. That is to facilitate the fact that our network is growing so we are aiming to carry 225 million passengers by 2026.”

She continued: “As of this week we will have taken delivery of 91 of our Gamechanger aircraft. That will bring our fleet up to 531 in total for now and we are trying to increase that by 70 aircraft by 2026.”

Ms Kirwan said that, in Prestwick, workers are “looking after the most complex maintenance that we have”, adding: “They also work on the more proactive projects and at the moment are installing winglets on some of the older aircraft for the next generation fleet. It started in January but it will take a couple of years before they can do all 400.

“They improve our fuel efficiency by 1.5%, reduce our annual fuel by 65 million litres and carbon emissions by 165,000 tonnes.

“It will have a really strong impact on the fleet once it is all installed.”