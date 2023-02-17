FALKIRK-based engineering company John Jenkins & Son, a third-generation family business specialising in steel fabrication for the housebuilding and construction industries, has announced a £1 million investment which will create 10 jobs after doubling its turnover to around £4m in only four years.
The award-winning firm, which has 28 employees, will more than double the size of its 15,000 sq ft workshop, introduce new technology, upgrade its information technology systems, and launch a programme of staff training and development.
John Jenkins & Son, which provides quality precision steel for UK housebuilders and has also done work for Falkirk Council, noted research showed only one in 10 family businesses survives to the third generation.
The company, which won the 2022 Scottish Engineering President’s Award and is based at Redding on the outskirts of Falkirk, is aiming to attract apprentices in its recruitment drive.
Blacksmith John Jenkins started the business in Redding in 1958 in a small garage workshop.
His son, Hugh, developed the business from 1976 and grandson Jonny, who now owns and runs the business along with wife Shona, became involved in 2010.
The firm, as part of its expansion plans, is also carrying out a re-branding, adopting the Jenkins Fabrications name.
Jonny Jenkins, who highlighted the firm's interest in taking on apprentices, said: "Business has never been busier thanks to the huge push on housebuilding”.
He added: “We’re a successful family business with family values which means we care passionately about our people, some of whom have been with us for over 30 years.
"Some started as apprentices many years ago and are now running their own departments, which I think is tremendous.”
Shona Jenkins said: “I am so excited about the changes we are making which will secure our future and that of our employees.
"We’re adapting, innovating and renewing because our vision is to build our client base and develop the type of work we can offer our clients in Scotland and beyond."
She added: "Our aim is to become the best steel fabricators for the UK housebuilding and construction industries.”
