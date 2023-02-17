The £5 million workspace, developed by the council as part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal, was launched in September last year and was officially opened yesterday at an event attended by UK and Scottish government ministers.

Seventy-five per cent of the floorspace is now occupied by 26 businesses from a diverse range of sectors including finance, law, architecture, marketing and logistics, the council noted.

The facility was completed and due to open in spring 2020 but remained temporarily closed because of the global pandemic, with the car park serving as a Covid-19 testing centre until last year.

East Renfrewshire Council noted the workspace had been “created in response to a local demand for high-quality, flexible office accommodation”.

Council leader Owen O’Donnell was joined by Lord Offord of Garvel, parliamentary under secretary of state for Scotland, and Tom Arthur MSP, the Scottish Government’s minister for public finance, planning and community wealth, and the local business community to mark the building’s official opening.

Anthony Wallace, owner of The Building Law Practice which is based at The Greenlaw Works, said: “It’s a very attractive environment and fulfils a real unmet business need in the market. Most landlords aren’t interested in letting Grade A office space in smaller units to suit businesses like our own.

“This is a real triumph for the council, who are to be congratulated for their vision, foresight and sophisticated understanding of the aspirations and needs of small businesses. It gives us a great platform to grow in East Renfrewshire.”

Damian Pacitti, owner of Speedy Freight Glasgow, described The Greenlaw Works as a “great place to work”.