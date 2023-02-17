Peter Shepherd, who has more than 30 years of experience in the sector predominantly with Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, replaces Paul McKay.

Muir Homes said Mr Shepherd will be responsible for its strategy for future growth and will bring board-level experience of project management of large-scale developments. It added that the new post gives Mr Shepherd “the opportunity to utilise his knowledge and understanding of working in a family business again”.

Mr Shepherd said: “I have always admired Muir Homes, particularly for the high-quality family homes it delivers. Joining as managing director gives me the opportunity to steer the business focus to regional markets, particularly across new areas across Scotland. I will also be looking to develop existing and build new supply chains, to support Muir’s housing development ambitions.”

He added: “I’m excited about joining Muir Homes and looking forward to working closely with Mr John Muir and the wider team to further enhance our position as a leading...builder of quality family homes in Scotland.”