The US-based Freedom Boat Club franchise will give its members training and access to insured boats.

The flotilla is expected to include a new Sea Ray SPX 230. Members pay an initiation fee and then a monthly membership under which "you can boat every day of the year".

The new location will be at Ardlui Marina, and the franchise will be led by Mike Lally, who the firm said has owned and operated businesses in the region for 15 years.

“My wife and I have been following Freedom Boat Club since 2016, and when we found out a new location was opening here in the UK, we jumped at the opportunity to open one in Scotland," said Mr Lally, director, Freedom Boat Club of Loch Lomond.

“We are so excited to dive into this amazing, international concept. Having owned our own boat for years, I appreciate the convenience and the benefits a club like this will bring to the market.

“This will revolutionise how we access boating in Scotland.”

Fridays are for tubing behind the SPX 230 pic.twitter.com/BvjgMeI8zs — Sea Ray Boats (@SeaRayBoat) February 3, 2023

Freedom Boat Club said the franchise is its fifth location in the UK in two years and 36th international location outside of North America, with 370 in total.

“After entering the UK market in 2021, we are thrilled to continue our growth into one of the world’s most stunning boating locations in the UK,” said Arturo Gutierrez, general manager, Freedom Boat Club.

“Loch Lomond is centrally located within one hour of more than 50 per cent of Scotland's population, and we're confident that our best-in-class boat club model will attract a diverse demographic with a passion for the on-water lifestyle.”

The new location is planned to open in early summer 2023.

The location will "initially open with new boats from Sea Ray to support the expansion".

The brand will also be exhibiting at BoatLife at the NEC Birmingham this weekend.

