Castle Douglas-headquartered Natural Power said it has delivered technical due diligence on behalf of Dublin-based NTR plc in support of its acquisition of the 46-megawatt Momerstroff wind portfolio.

The site in the Grand Est region of France was acquired from EcoJoule Energy GmbH and éolec SAS, part of German developer deanGruppe.

The two-project portfolio comprises Momerstroff I, which has been operational since 2006 and consists of five turbines with a total capacity of 11.5 MW, and Momerstroff II, which is in the later stages of development.

Once complete, Momerstroff II will include up to ten turbines totalling 34.5 MW.

The work was led by Natural Power’s team in France. Giles Dearden, director of due diligence at Natural Power, said: “As a provider of high-quality, detailed project analysis and portfolio due diligence studies, we continue to grow our global knowledge-base, and have a very well-established business in France.

"With extensive local knowledge and expertise in-house, we’re delighted to be able to support NTR with this latest acquisition in France.”

Liam Lyng, associate director at NTR plc, said: “We are delighted to expand our assets under management in France to well over 100MW by acquiring the Momerstroff portfolio, and support green energy transition to decarbonisation and security of supply in the French market.

“We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Natural Power, who supported and provided full wrap technical due diligence for the portfolio of operational and pre-construction projects.”

Famous Scottish food brand and yoghurt plant revived

Production has restarted at the Rowan Glen yoghurt factory near Newton Stewart, which closed last autumn with all staff made redundant, following a management buy-out.

A total of 10 jobs have been created following the buy-out by new company Rowan Glen Limited.

Castle that sheltered Mary, Queen of Scots to reopen

A historic castle which once sheltered Mary, Queen of Scots before she fled to France is due to finally reopen after being closed for essential conversation work.

Dumbarton Castle will reopen on Saturday, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has announced.

