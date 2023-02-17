A Scottish renewable energy consultancy and service provider has supported the acquisition of a major wind farm.
Castle Douglas-headquartered Natural Power said it has delivered technical due diligence on behalf of Dublin-based NTR plc in support of its acquisition of the 46-megawatt Momerstroff wind portfolio.
The site in the Grand Est region of France was acquired from EcoJoule Energy GmbH and éolec SAS, part of German developer deanGruppe.
The two-project portfolio comprises Momerstroff I, which has been operational since 2006 and consists of five turbines with a total capacity of 11.5 MW, and Momerstroff II, which is in the later stages of development.
Once complete, Momerstroff II will include up to ten turbines totalling 34.5 MW.
The work was led by Natural Power’s team in France. Giles Dearden, director of due diligence at Natural Power, said: “As a provider of high-quality, detailed project analysis and portfolio due diligence studies, we continue to grow our global knowledge-base, and have a very well-established business in France.
"With extensive local knowledge and expertise in-house, we’re delighted to be able to support NTR with this latest acquisition in France.”
Liam Lyng, associate director at NTR plc, said: “We are delighted to expand our assets under management in France to well over 100MW by acquiring the Momerstroff portfolio, and support green energy transition to decarbonisation and security of supply in the French market.
“We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Natural Power, who supported and provided full wrap technical due diligence for the portfolio of operational and pre-construction projects.”
Famous Scottish food brand and yoghurt plant revived
Production has restarted at the Rowan Glen yoghurt factory near Newton Stewart, which closed last autumn with all staff made redundant, following a management buy-out.
A total of 10 jobs have been created following the buy-out by new company Rowan Glen Limited.
Castle that sheltered Mary, Queen of Scots to reopen
A historic castle which once sheltered Mary, Queen of Scots before she fled to France is due to finally reopen after being closed for essential conversation work.
Dumbarton Castle will reopen on Saturday, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has announced.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here