Ten jobs have been created following the buy-out by new company Rowan Glen Limited, from the previous owner of the factory at Palnure, Belfast-based Dale Farm Group.

Alan Baxter, a veteran of the Rowan Glen plant, is managing director of the new company.

The deal includes the purchase of the yoghurt production plant, and rights to the Rowan Glen brand, which South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Rowan Glen Limited described as “one of the top 25 take-home food and drink brands in Scotland”.

The new company aims to increase its workforce to 25 by the end of this year, with a target of employing 45 people by its fifth year.

Last September, Dale Farm Group announced a review of its UK operations, including the proposed closure of the Palnure factory. This concluded with a decision to close the factory and cease operations at the end of October, with staff made redundant on November 12.

The buy-out has been supported by SOSE through a £285,000 grant.

Mr Baxter said: “Having worked at Rowan Glen over two stints spanning 17 years, I am very passionate about the Rowan Glen people, brand, products and factory. Whilst the strategic decision of Dale Farm was understandable, at a high level, I could only see the opportunity at a local level to restart the Rowan Glen brand and operations.”