Production has restarted at the Rowan Glen yoghurt factory near Newton Stewart – which closed last autumn with all staff made redundant – after a management buy-out.
Ten jobs have been created following the buy-out by new company Rowan Glen Limited, from the previous owner of the factory at Palnure, Belfast-based Dale Farm Group.
READ MORE: Think Nicola Sturgeon has been bad for business? Think again
Alan Baxter, a veteran of the Rowan Glen plant, is managing director of the new company.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: No escape from Johnson’s dire Brexit farce in Paris metro and airport
The deal includes the purchase of the yoghurt production plant, and rights to the Rowan Glen brand, which South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Rowan Glen Limited described as “one of the top 25 take-home food and drink brands in Scotland”.
The new company aims to increase its workforce to 25 by the end of this year, with a target of employing 45 people by its fifth year.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Last September, Dale Farm Group announced a review of its UK operations, including the proposed closure of the Palnure factory. This concluded with a decision to close the factory and cease operations at the end of October, with staff made redundant on November 12.
The buy-out has been supported by SOSE through a £285,000 grant.
Mr Baxter said: “Having worked at Rowan Glen over two stints spanning 17 years, I am very passionate about the Rowan Glen people, brand, products and factory. Whilst the strategic decision of Dale Farm was understandable, at a high level, I could only see the opportunity at a local level to restart the Rowan Glen brand and operations.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here