He also queried if any support and investment was conducive to solving social and environmental challenges – leading to a more “heart-led and less extractive economy”.

Lord Haughey commented: “Most companies now understand the climate issues, the governance, the social responsibility – the days of the Alan Sugar ‘Apprenticeship’ approach to business is fading.

“Scotland is not perfect but I think we’ve come a long, long way. The Scottish Government’s ambition of creating a wellbeing economy, unfortunately, is just a soundbite. This is actually a 50-year plan to change how a financial model works in business. But if we start off with bite-sized chunks as we’re doing at the moment through everybody’s ESG policies, I think we will get there . . . but it’s not going to change overnight.”

Sir Tom agreed, adding: “I really think it’s people like you who will bring up the innovation. I don’t think it’s government. Government has to set a framework, but the actual innovation will come from entrepreneurs like yourself who really understand the space and government should be the support. Government shouldn’t be coming up with innovation. Governments rarely come up with innovation. It’s entrepreneurs that do.

“So it’s all about a collaboration of government listening to entrepreneurs, asking what they can do to help you but not dictating what happens. I think that’s how we change and that’s how Scotland leads the world in this part of the economy.”

Thanking both the entrepreneurs for their answers, Mr Fitzpatrick said: “If we can learn from other countries, we can create better business models and still be profit-generating.

“We don’t have to sacrifice one for the other. We can strike a balance.”