He said: “She was a politician who won elections and her popularity rating, even eight years in the job, was the envy of her peers.

“I don’t think there’s any other politician who was in the job for this length of time who enjoyed the popularity rating, but and it’s quite a big but, her record on what matters to the people of Scotland and pretty much every voter in Scotland, I’m afraid that’s a different tale. For example, on the NHS, which is a totally devolved part of government.

“So nobody can blame Westminster for this, after eight years. It’s worse than when she came to power on education, again, totally devolved from Westminster and the First Minister actually said this was her defining mission. So after eight years of being the leader, education is in a worse state then where she found it.

“On the economy, which matters to us, businesses really felt that we didn’t have a voice, that business was not that important to the First Minister and I think that is going to be a defining thing for me.

“So I’m afraid, on delivery, I would mark our First Minister’s report card as a fail.”

Lord Haughey was keen to point out Ms Sturgeon had promised to close the attainment gap, adding: “That has failed miserably. So, if you judge me by what I do, then I’m sorry, it’s not about your popularity, it’s not about winning elections, it’s about what you delivered. Unfortunately that was an anchor around your neck.”