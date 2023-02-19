A 152-year-old family-run pub business in the Scottish capital is set for expansion with plans for a new hotel next door unveiled.
The plans for the “Canny Man’s hotel” have been lodged with City of Edinburgh Council planners, it was revealed this week. The proposal is to build a 14-room hotel in the pub’s car park.
The Kerr family, who have been associated with the Morningside pub for over 150 years, and architect Lee Boyd have put forward the plans that signal a vote of confidence in the company’s hospitality offering.
The pub, famed for its decor, has an existing six-room boutique hotel called The Lane and the separate hotel would be to help meet growing demand.
“The location for a proposed new building is the pub car park that sits between the pub, its beer garden and the Lane Hotel. It is an under-used facility as most of the pub customers avoid travelling to the Canny Man’s by car,” the plans stated.
