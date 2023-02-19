The plans for the “Canny Man’s hotel” have been lodged with City of Edinburgh Council planners, it was revealed this week. The proposal is to build a 14-room hotel in the pub’s car park.

The Kerr family, who have been associated with the Morningside pub for over 150 years, and architect Lee Boyd have put forward the plans that signal a vote of confidence in the company’s hospitality offering.

View from Canaan Lane looking to Morningside Road (Image: Google/ Canny Man's/Lee Boyd)

The pub, famed for its decor, has an existing six-room boutique hotel called The Lane and the separate hotel would be to help meet growing demand.

“The location for a proposed new building is the pub car park that sits between the pub, its beer garden and the Lane Hotel. It is an under-used facility as most of the pub customers avoid travelling to the Canny Man’s by car,” the plans stated.

Scotland's economic decline accelerates

Scotland's private-sector economy contracted again last month, and the rate of decline quickened again after slowing in December, a survey shows.

In the UK as a whole, a flat overall position in employment was reported by companies for last month (Image: PA)

Royal Bank of Scotland’s latest PMI (purchasing managers’ index) report, published this week, also shows private-sector employers north of the Border reduced their overall headcount for a second consecutive month in January.

Luxury Scottish brand in search for permanent shop

Environmentally conscious Scottish fashion brand Beira Moda is on the hunt for a permanent retail outlet and a local factory to produce its garments as it seeks to further its sustainable credentials.

Ms Fionda has warned that this will 'kill' small businesses such as hers if the government does not step in to help. (Image: Beira Moda)

The move comes despite founder Antionette Fionda's concerns about post-Brexit import tariffs that she says have increased the rate of VAT on products from Europe from 20 per cent to around 34%.

Royal Bank chief comments on Scottish independence as profits soar

NatWest Group, owner of Royal Bank of Scotland, has reported an operating profit of £5.1 billion as its chief executive said the Edinburgh-based bank had no plans to change its strategy around Scottish independence, following the resignation this week of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

NatWest, which is 45.97 per cent owned by UK taxpayers, hiked profits by more than one-third as it reaped the benefit of soaring interest rates.

