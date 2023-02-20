THE Glenturret Distillery in Crieff has revealed plans to develop a new warehouse complex in the Perthshire town.
The Scotch whisky company is to build the facility on the site of the former Stuart Crystal outlet on Muthill Road. The Glenturret acquired the riverside outlet in late 2019.
Work has now begun to clear what have been termed the “existing dangerous and damaged structures”, paving the way for the new facility to be constructed. Three new warehouses and connecting staff amenities are planned for the site, which The Glenturret pledged would “secure future jobs for the community”.
It also declared that the River Earn pathway would remain accessible at all times during the build period and after completion.
John Laurie, managing director of The Glenturret, said: “We understand that Stuart Crystal has been an integral part of Crieff’s history over a significant amount of time. Many of our team working for The Glenturret are local and have connections to this iconic site.
“We have spent the last three years renovating The Glenturret restaurant and distillery. The distillery is over 260 years old now and keeping tradition and heritage alive is incredibly important to us. With this in mind we are working very closely with our principal designer to ensure that our new plans for the land will have a positive impact on both the environment and community that surrounds it.”
The Glenturret Distillery dates from 1973 and is understood to be Scotland’s oldest working distillery. It was acquired by French luxury goods company Lalique Group from Glasgow-based Scotch whisky company Edrington in March 2019.
Under Edrington, The Glenturret had mainly been known for distilling malt for its Famous Grouse blended Scotch. But since acquiring the historic distillery Lalique has invested heavily to revitalise The Glenturret brand and build sales at home and abroad.
It has also developed a restaurant at the distillery which secured a Michelin star in March of last year, less than seven months after opening.
