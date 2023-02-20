Chef patron duo Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke are to open a new restaurant, called Skua, in Stockbridge in Edinburgh this spring.

The Heron creators have curated a menu of small plates “inspired by the seasons”. They will offer "an innovative drinks list featuring cocktails, beers, spirits, natural and rare wines curated by Heron bar manager, Seoiridh Fraser".

Set in St Stephen Street, the interior “will feature marble table tops, brass hardware and soft candlelight for a warm welcome retreat for guests to gather for dinner, snacks and drinks”.

Mr Gormley and Mr Yorke be in both the Heron and Skua kitchens, alongside chef de partie Aran Lowry.

Mr Gormley said: “We wanted to create a space perfect for a late-night drink or a bite to eat. Somewhere to go with friends after work or at the weekend.

“Our food and drinks menus will be short and ever-changing."

Mr Yorke said: “We’re adopting a whole carcass butchery approach for both Heron and Skua, using rare and heritage meat from Macduff Butcher.

“We want to showcase often overlooked cuts which are just as delicious and help to reduce food waste.

“Our supplier community has been so supportive already with the likes of Lind & Lime, Newbarns Brewery and Castle Game helping to realise our vision for Skua and we’re looking forward to maintaining these relationships and working with more artisan food and drink producers.”

Since Heron opened in 2021 it has picked up a few accolades, including a listing in the The Michelin Guide and a shortlisting for Best Breakthrough in the GQ Food and Drink Awards 202, and were described as “two young chefs to watch”. Mr Yorke was also recently named in the Code 30 under 30 class for 2023/24 as one of the most exciting young chefs in the UK.

It will open Thursday to Monday from 5:30pm until midnight.

The Glenturret Scotch whisky distillery to expand

The Glenturret Distillery in Crieff has revealed plans to develop a new warehouse complex in the Perthshire town.

The Scotch whisky company is to build the facility on the site of the former Stuart Crystal outlet on Muthill Road. The Glenturret acquired the riverside outlet in late 2019.

First Minister’s report card marked as a ‘fail’​

In the wake of Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, Sir Tom Hunter and Lord Willie Haughey have spoken out about her departure from frontline politics. Sir Tom acknowledged Ms Sturgeon was “probably the most capable politician of her generation”.

He said: “She was a politician who won elections and her popularity rating, even eight years in the job, was the envy of her peers."

