A CLOSING date has been set for the sale of a west of Scotland bowling club, with possible uses as a gym, café or nursery flagged by selling agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.
The former Hillington Estate Bowling Club, including the main pavilion building, several outbuildings, two bowling greens and a private car park, is situated at Hillington Park in Glasgow, on the west side of Montrose Avenue.
Shepherd noted Hillington Park is home to more than 500 organisations “with a particular focus on industrial and manufacturing businesses.”
READ MORE: Think Nicola Sturgeon has been bad for business? Think again
It said: “The accommodation within the pavilion includes a main lounge area with bar, separate private bar area, two function/games rooms, kitchen, male and female changing rooms and separate male and female toilets. A cellar and garage also sit adjacent to the main pavilion.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Home truths from Scottish think tank as Sunak prepares to take credit
“There are two bowling greens situated directly in front of the pavilion. A private car park is also to the east, providing parking for 30 vehicles.”
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Adam Honeyman, at Shepherd, said: “Located within the heart of Hillington industrial estate, this 1.5-acre property may be suitable for other similar or complementary uses to the park, including such leisure and recreation developments as a gym, café and nursery, subject to planning consent. As such, we anticipate keen interest in this opportunity.”
March 17, at noon, has been set as the closing date.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here