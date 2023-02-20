The former Hillington Estate Bowling Club, including the main pavilion building, several outbuildings, two bowling greens and a private car park, is situated at Hillington Park in Glasgow, on the west side of Montrose Avenue.

Shepherd noted Hillington Park is home to more than 500 organisations “with a particular focus on industrial and manufacturing businesses.”

It said: “The accommodation within the pavilion includes a main lounge area with bar, separate private bar area, two function/games rooms, kitchen, male and female changing rooms and separate male and female toilets. A cellar and garage also sit adjacent to the main pavilion.”

“There are two bowling greens situated directly in front of the pavilion. A private car park is also to the east, providing parking for 30 vehicles.”

Adam Honeyman, at Shepherd, said: “Located within the heart of Hillington industrial estate, this 1.5-acre property may be suitable for other similar or complementary uses to the park, including such leisure and recreation developments as a gym, café and nursery, subject to planning consent. As such, we anticipate keen interest in this opportunity.”

March 17, at noon, has been set as the closing date.