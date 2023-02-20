Glasgow-based Morrison Community Care Group is to develop a 72-bed home in Bingley on grounds formerly home to a 19th century hospital. It will feature rooftop terraces, celebration suite, visitor café, and private dining for residents and guests.

The new home marks Morrison’s first move south of the Border, with the new home expected to create up to 130 jobs.

It will join a portfolio of luxury living complexes which already includes four properties across Scotland and Ireland.

Morrison is progressing the project after securing funding from Together, a specialist lender that has £5.7 billion of loans on its book.

Paul Sokhi, owner and managing director of Morrison Community Care Group, said: “The group has a long-standing reputation in the design and development of care homes.

“We are one of the UK’s leading providers because we are passionate about providing the very highest standard of living and service possible, having successfully done this in Scotland for over 30 years, we are now excited to bring our expertise to England.

“With 13,000 patients currently estimated to be in NHS beds in England that don’t require to be, we are delighted to announce that the Group has expanded into England.

“We look forward to bringing the Morrison Community Care product of sustainable quality care environments to the people of Bingley and beyond, where residents can enjoy safe quality time while enjoying the many amenities such as cinema, Champagne bar, spa, bistro and private dining room.”

Morrison received planning permission in October for the home, which will provide residential, nursing and care for people living with dementia. The home is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Geoff O’Brien, corporate relationship director for Scotland at Together, said: “Having seen the quality of accommodation provided by the MCC Group and their proposals for the Bingley site, we were delighted to support their latest acquisition.

“This will provide a top-class facility with some great features such as a Champagne bar and celebration suite. It will also be open to external local community groups, who will be able to use the facilities and provide companionship to care home residents to combat feelings of isolation among the residents.

“MCC’s values also chime with our own commitment to making finance work for developers and care providers to create a truly sustainable community. That’s why we’re pleased to have agreed a loan for the purchase of this disused site, allowing MCC to create what we believe will be an incredibly valuable community asset.

“Our finance has helped to create supported housing places to help more of the UK’s growing elderly population lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”