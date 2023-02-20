More than 1,600 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) employed by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency will take rolling days of industrial action from March 6 to 28.

The strikes are the latest escalation of the union’s long-running campaign over pay, pensions and jobs.

The examiners took strike action earlier this year which the union said caused disruption to tests.

READ MORE: Scots on prepayment meters going without food and medicine - report shows

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The Government must put forward concrete proposals to resolve this dispute.

“The more ministers choose to ignore members’ concerns over low pay, the more angry our members become.

“Our members cannot choose to ignore the cost-of-living crisis.

“Ministers can choose to resolve this dispute by putting money on the table.”

Around 100,000 PCS members will strike on Budget Day – March 15 – with the increasingly bitter dispute remaining deadlocked.