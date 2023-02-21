Farming

By Alec Ross

The British Veterinary Association in Scotland has welcomed the new farm payment scheme announced by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon as part of the Scottish Government’s post-Brexit future framework for sustainable agriculture.

Under the scheme, farmers and crofters who rear cattle and sheep will be able to claim a £250 payment for veterinary health and welfare interventions from this summer.

BVA Scotland president Romain Pizzi said: “The Scottish Government’s new farm payment scheme will support better livestock health and welfare in Scotland and provide opportunities for vets to further engage with farmers.”

Ms Gougeon said: “This period has seen some of the most challenging times the sector has faced, yet our farmers and crofters remain resilient, and I am determined to support them as we transition from the EU’s CAP Payment system to a support framework that realises our vision for Scotland as a global leader in sustainable agriculture."

Round-up

C&D Auction Marts forwarded 6,061 prime hoggs and 5029 cast ewes & rams at Longtown on Thursday. Export grade hoggs traded well whilst heavier hoggs proved slightly harder to place. Top price per head was £168 for Texels shown by JR & CJ Ward, Whitstonehill, with Beltexes selling to 333p/kg from B Storey, New Hummerbecks.

Cast cows continued to sell at high rates and the sale topped at £1,406 for an Angus from TN Cavers & Co, Sorbie, with a top price per kilo of 206p for Luings from Kildalloig, Campbeltown.

C&D Auction Marts held its fortnightly sale of store cattle in Dumfries yesterday. 360 were sold and easily upheld recent trends. Bullocks sold to £1,670 for Charolais crosses from D Wilson & Son, Marwhirn and to 328p/kg for Limousin crosses from NW Littleson, Killegruer. Heifers sold to £1,600 for Charolais from TR & S Hyslop, West Lanegate and to 302p/kg for Limousins from Killegruer.

37 prime heifers sold at Carlisle yesterday averaged 269p/kg, down 21p on the week, while young bulls met strong demand to average 263p/kg, up 29p. Demand for cast dairy cows remained strong, selling to 240p/kg and an average of £169p/kg. Sheep vendors saw mixed fortunes with hogg prices averaging 237p/ kilo, a drop of 13p, but lowland ewes were again keenly sought after and averaged £98/head, a rise of £17.

Harrison & Hetherington sold 112 clean cattle, 60 cast cows, 1,065 prime hoggs and 374 cast sheep at Longtown. Bullocks averaged 290p/kg and sold to 330p/kg. Heifers averaged 284p/kg and sold to 330p/kg. Cast cows averaged 215p/kg per kg and sold to 255p/kg and £2,050/head. Hoggs averaged 226p per kilo (-13p on the week) or £105/head and sold to £159 for Texel hoggs. Cast sheep averaged £80/head and sold to £151 for Suffolk ewes.

Prime hoggets at Lanark yesterday averaged 226p/kg, a fall of 8p on the week. Top price per head was £149 or 313p/kg. Cast ewes averaged £78, a fall of £8 on the week. Top price was £240 for a Texel, while Blackface ewes sold to £81/head.