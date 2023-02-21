A hospitality group behind some of Glasgow's most popular restaurants has gone into liquidation.
Kained Holdings, which owns a number of venues in the Finnieston area, has been given a court order after being unable to pay its debts.
According to the notice of court order in a winding up, Wylie and Bissett have been appointed as liquidators and it is understood that jobs have been secured.
Read More: New single malt Scotch distillery seeks staff to ‘make history down by the shore’
The group operated the Oyster Bar and Lebowskis, known for its White Russian cocktails in homage to the 1998 film The Big Lebowski; The Finnieston, which showcases some of the world's best gins alongside ethically-sourced seafood; and Porter & Rye and Rogue, which are popular for their steaks.
The cost-of-living crisis has continued to put a strain on hospitality businesses, with many closing in recent months.
To view the court order in full, please click here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here