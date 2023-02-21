Kained Holdings, which owns a number of venues in the Finnieston area, has been given a court order after being unable to pay its debts.

According to the notice of court order in a winding up, Wylie and Bissett have been appointed as liquidators and it is understood that jobs have been secured.

Read More: New single malt Scotch distillery seeks staff to ‘make history down by the shore’

The group operated the Oyster Bar and Lebowskis, known for its White Russian cocktails in homage to the 1998 film The Big Lebowski; The Finnieston, which showcases some of the world's best gins alongside ethically-sourced seafood; and Porter & Rye and Rogue, which are popular for their steaks.

The cost-of-living crisis has continued to put a strain on hospitality businesses, with many closing in recent months.

To view the court order in full, please click here.