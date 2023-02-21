Stack & Still, which claims to be the UK’s largest chain of pancake houses, is to open at Glasgow Airport this spring as it prepares to launch its first partnership with a travel operator.

The Glasgow-headquartered company, which serves in excess of a million pancakes per annum, will open its latest venture at the airport in May.

Stack & Still will create a "new and exciting boutique concept" in the airport’s departure area.

The concept "takes the best of Stack & Still’s pancake offering and will introduce bespoke packaging for people to eat at the dedicated seating area or grab and go for an onward flight".

The offering will mirror its "highly successful" operation at Edinburgh’s Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace in the St James Quarter.

The firm’s ninth branch follows the chain’s expansion south of the Border after its 225-seater restaurant just off London’s Leicester Square opened before Christmas 2022.

Stack & Still was launched in 2018 by founders Paul Reynolds and Graham Swankie. The firm already employs over 150 people at its eight locations – including four in Glasgow - and aims to double in size during the next two years, including more locations in London.

Mr Reynolds, co-founder and chief executive at Stack & Still, said: “It’s very exciting to be adding something so unique to Glasgow Airport’s airside food and drink offer.

"This will be our first travel operator partnership and we’re actively exploring more opportunities across the UK as part of our expansion plans.

“Given such a wide range of flight times, our Glasgow Airport branch will introduce travellers to the delights of pancakes from 4am right through to the evening, setting them up perfectly for their onward journey.

“Hungry pre-flyers can choose from more than 12 million combinations thanks to our exhaustive selection of pancake bases, toppings, sauces, and other accompaniments.”

Craig Norton, retail account manager at Glasgow Airport, said: “We are really pleased to be the first UK airport to welcome Stack & Still, particularly given as the popularity of these pancake pioneers continues to soar.

“It is also fitting that Glasgow is Stack & Still’s first airport-based pancake house to open given the brand’s links with the city.

“I’m sure the addition of this latest food and drink offering at the airport will be a huge hit with our passengers.”

Hospitality group behind five Glasgow restaurants goes into liquidation

A hospitality group behind some of Glasgow's most popular restaurants has gone into liquidation.

Kained Holdings, which owns a number of venues in the Finnieston area, has been given a court order after being unable to pay its debts.

'Women face many significant barriers to entrepreneurship'

A review of women in entrepreneurship has recommended ramping up access to start-up and growth finance as part of a raft of measures.

The review was commissioned by the Scottish Government to “identify ways to unlock potential, close the gender gap and boost Scotland's economy”.

Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇