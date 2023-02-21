The four pubs up for sale, which are The Scarecrow in Kilsyth, The Viking in Glasgow, The Willow in Greenock, and The Boarding House in Howwood, are being marketed on "an individual, part or group basis".

Established in 1977 by the late Willie Smith, Dundas has built a strong portfolio of licensed venues , the majority of them being part of their tenanted estate.

The freehold businesses will be sold with the current tenants in situ on varying leases, apart from The Viking which is currently managed, Christie & Co noted.

Brian Sheldon, regional director of Christie & Co, said: “Having assisted Dundas Heritable over the years to assemble their estate, it’s a pleasure to be involved with the disposals.

"They have put together a group of quality establishments which will be of interest to both individual and group operators. We look forward to hearing from any interested parties.”