Dundas Heritable, a long-established name within the Scottish licensed community, has put four public houses up for sale through property agent Christie & Co.
The four pubs up for sale, which are The Scarecrow in Kilsyth, The Viking in Glasgow, The Willow in Greenock, and The Boarding House in Howwood, are being marketed on "an individual, part or group basis".
Established in 1977 by the late Willie Smith, Dundas has built a strong portfolio of licensed venues , the majority of them being part of their tenanted estate.
READ MORE: Ministry of Silly Talk – Brexit reality after ‘huge strides’ claim
The freehold businesses will be sold with the current tenants in situ on varying leases, apart from The Viking which is currently managed, Christie & Co noted.
Brian Sheldon, regional director of Christie & Co, said: “Having assisted Dundas Heritable over the years to assemble their estate, it’s a pleasure to be involved with the disposals.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
"They have put together a group of quality establishments which will be of interest to both individual and group operators. We look forward to hearing from any interested parties.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here