Hard work always pays off, and DC Singh is a great example. He started from scratch, entering the fashion market when he was very young to observe the demand and supply of fashion products.

He used to observe the customer behaviour in different markets to come up with something with high demand.

His entrepreneurial mindset has made him achieve heights of success, making his style statement unique and different from any other brands to give his brand recognition.

Top Magazines Around The Globe Are Talking About DC Singh

DC Singh’s focus on quality was the most impressive aspect of his Scottish brand. He never compromised on quality. In the beginning, he did not even think about making profits but only about delivering quality. The quality he ensured impressed his ever growing clientele who were ready to invest in top quality products.

Pure cashmere and pure lambswool are the materials people spend on because of their long life and high quality. The quality and high demand made magazines like Vogue, GQ, Tatler, and Grazia publish about DC Singh and his brand Edinburgh Cashmere.

Making it to the top-ranked fashion magazines around the world is not an easy thing. It takes years of dedication, failure, revival, research and consistency to make it through. DC Singh touched the sky after years of working on his brand to achieve the life he always wanted.

He is not only known for being an entrepreneur but also a fashion figure for the current generation. His way of styling is unique and impressive.

DC Singh is an inspiration for those who are of an entrepreneurial mindset and want to achieve certain goals in life.

DC Singh As A Manufacturer, Retailer and Wholesaler

One of the entrepreneurs' greatest strategies is ensuring they do not stop. They keep growing and looking for newer opportunities so their brand can grow.

DC Singh entered into manufacturing, retailing and wholesaling making his Scottish brand popular worldwide, giving him global recognition which he has achieved based on the quality he has provided.

He never manufactures using anything other than 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool, which made the brand reliable and attracted many customers worldwide.

His signature designs the DC Classic Check and the DC Check have achieved special recognition for not only the top notch design but also the impeccable quality. If we had to use one word for his products, it would be ‘pure’.

There is nothing mixed, only 100% pure lambswool and 100% pure cashmere. Cashmere comes from Kashmir goats, it is their under hair which is combed, making it super soft and luxurious.

DC Singh has achieved fame worldwide because people trust the Scottish brand and its materials. The scarves, stoles and capes are warm and amazing for all seasons. That is why today Edinburgh Cashmere is a globally recognized brand providing quality and comfort.

DC Singh’s Journey

DC Singh started his journey when he was 12 years old. He started by just visiting the malls and observing consumer behaviour in terms of fashion products.

He was always inclined towards fashion and started working on his thing when he was 18. Since then, he has never looked back and has worked hard to achieve his dreams. He is quality conscious, so he never compromised on quality.

Even if he had to incur a loss in the beginning, he never tried to compromise on quality to cut the cost. This is what has made him one of the best manufacturers and retailers in the world of 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool. He chose these luxurious fibres for manufacturing of his scarves, stoles, capes and blankets.

The material makes the products comfortable to wear and long-lasting and with innovative designs the consumers do not hesitate to buy.

