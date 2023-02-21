Mackenzie Construction is a longstanding delivery partner to Scottish Canals and the two organisations have worked in partnership for the past 15 years, preserving Scotland’s historic canals and regenerating areas along the network into vibrant community spaces.

The partnership has had a successful run at the Scottish Civil Engineering Awards taking home awards in 2019, 2020 and 2021 including ‘The Greatest Contribution to Scotland’ for its role in delivering the pioneering flood management system – Glasgow’s Smart Canal.

Awarded the Community Wellbeing Award, The Claypits project in North Glasgow has seen previously derelict and underused land transformed into an expansive green space that now connects the local communities of Firhill, Woodside and Hamiltonhill.

This has provided some of the most deprived areas of Glasgow access to local wildlife, active travel networks and the Forth and Clyde Canal which has seen the space used for a variety of activities including walking, cycling, kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing. Recent studies from Glasgow Caledonian University identified that those living within 700m of the recently regenerated canal area had a 15% lower risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease, a stroke or hypertension.

Mackenzie Construction’s work on the project included the design and build of a sliding pedestrian bridge, environmental and habitat improvements, high quality hard landscaping, drainage and canal wall repairs. Robbie MacLean, Contracts Manager at Mackenzie Construction was in attendance to collect this award. He shared,

“We’re proud of our role in the regeneration of The Claypits in North Glasgow. This is an area rich in heritage that was once the centre of Glasgow’s industrial revolution. Over the centuries, it had fallen into disuse with the area severely lacking usable green space and active travel routes.

To see the way the space has been revitalised and how local communities have come together to enjoy it has been fantastic. The winning projects at the Scottish Civil Engineering Awards celebration event were held on Thursday 17th November 2022 in North Queensferry at a Gala Lunch hosted by Olympic gold medalist, Eve Muirhead ”

www.mackenzieconstruction.com