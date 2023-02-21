Brought to you by
Mackenzie Construction
Glasgow based civil engineering business, Mackenzie Construction, has been awarded two top accolades at the prestigious Scottish Civil Engineering Awards.
The business took home the Community Wellbeing Award for its project with Scottish Canals on the regeneration of ‘The Claypits’ Local Nature Reserve in North Glasgow and whilst its work on the remediation of the Union Canal breach, again with Scottish Canals, received the Special Recognition for Outstanding Collaboration.
Mackenzie Construction is a longstanding delivery partner to Scottish Canals and the two organisations have worked in partnership for the past 15 years, preserving Scotland’s historic canals and regenerating areas along the network into vibrant community spaces.
The partnership has had a successful run at the Scottish Civil Engineering Awards taking home awards in 2019, 2020 and 2021 including ‘The Greatest Contribution to Scotland’ for its role in delivering the pioneering flood management system – Glasgow’s Smart Canal.
Awarded the Community Wellbeing Award, The Claypits project in North Glasgow has seen previously derelict and underused land transformed into an expansive green space that now connects the local communities of Firhill, Woodside and Hamiltonhill.
This has provided some of the most deprived areas of Glasgow access to local wildlife, active travel networks and the Forth and Clyde Canal which has seen the space used for a variety of activities including walking, cycling, kayaking, paddleboarding and fishing. Recent studies from Glasgow Caledonian University identified that those living within 700m of the recently regenerated canal area had a 15% lower risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease, a stroke or hypertension.
Mackenzie Construction’s work on the project included the design and build of a sliding pedestrian bridge, environmental and habitat improvements, high quality hard landscaping, drainage and canal wall repairs. Robbie MacLean, Contracts Manager at Mackenzie Construction was in attendance to collect this award. He shared,
“We’re proud of our role in the regeneration of The Claypits in North Glasgow. This is an area rich in heritage that was once the centre of Glasgow’s industrial revolution. Over the centuries, it had fallen into disuse with the area severely lacking usable green space and active travel routes.
To see the way the space has been revitalised and how local communities have come together to enjoy it has been fantastic. The winning projects at the Scottish Civil Engineering Awards celebration event were held on Thursday 17th November 2022 in North Queensferry at a Gala Lunch hosted by Olympic gold medalist, Eve Muirhead ”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here