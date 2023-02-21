Soup & Caboodle, described as offering “epicures of tasty pieces, meats, grazing platters and cheeseboards”, has launched at Bonnie & Wild and said it was committed to stocking an exclusive range of deli products sourced from small and independent producers from across Scotland.

It is the latest Scottish food business to join the food hall, based in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, and which already boasts well-known chefs including Gary Maclean and Jimmy Lee, alongside acclaimed food businesses Kochchi, a winner at the Scottish Street Food Awards, and El Perro Negro, twice winner of UK Burger of the Year Awards.

Soup & Caboodle’s executive chef Paul Sciacca said he was delighted to be opening the Scottish deli within Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace. He said: “Working on this deli concept has been a fantastic opportunity, despite the very many challenges affecting hospitality right now.

"Scotland’s natural larder is among the best in the world, and all of the team are excited about showcasing many of the wonderful food products from Scotland, complementing what’s already on offer within the rest of the Bonnie & Wild Food Hall.”

The deli counter (Image: Soup & Caboodle)

Kate Russell, Bonnie & Wild’s general manager, said: “With this latest arrival, Bonnie & Wild now offers the full kit and caboodle when it comes to Scotland’s larder. Soup & Caboodle is another great brand coming into Bonnie & Wild, offering our guests even more brilliant and quality products sourced from across Scotland.

"With soup, sandwiches, platters, playpieces and more, it bolsters both our eat-in and takeaway offering, and there’s a beautiful range of artisanal products that would be welcome on any kitchen shelf. And their Scotch Broth is amazing. I heartily recommend it.”

Soup & Caboodle sells a wide range of fresh deli products, including grazing platters, salads, sandwiches, pies, quiches, several platter options, including charcuterie and cheeseboards, and soup. All their items can be packed up for takeaway.

Alongside the range of freshly made produce, shoppers will be able to stock up on deli products including relishes and pickles, jams and jellies, sweets and treats, groceries and many other types of fresh and artisanal Scottish produce, sourced from the likes of East Coast Cured, Jarvis Pickle, Scotch & Co, IJ Mellis and Galloway Lodge.

Pubs in Glasgow, Greenock, Howwood and Kilsyth up for sale

Dundas Heritable, a long-established name within the Scottish licensed community, has put four public houses up for sale through property agent Christie & Co.

The four pubs up for sale, which are The Scarecrow in Kilsyth, The Viking in Glasgow, The Willow in Greenock, and The Boarding House in Howwood, are being marketed on "an individual, part or group basis".

Port of Leith Distillery owner creates jobs

Muckle Brig, which owns new single malt Scotch whisky distillery Port of Leith and the nearby Lind & Lime gin operation, has announced the creation of 53 jobs this year.

The group, founded by lifelong friends Ian Stirling and Paddy Fletcher, said the new roles would include hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, production, business development, and finance jobs.

