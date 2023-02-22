By Scott Wright
WYLIE & Bisset, the long-established Scottish accountancy firm, is to provide a range of financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises around Scotland after striking a deal with an SME funding specialist.
The Glasgow-based firm, which can trace its roots back to 1787, has joined forces with Oculus Financial to create a “hub and spoke model” through which it will offer a range of service lines to regional accountancy practices.
Donald McKinnon, managing partner of Wylie & Bisset, will continue in his current role at the firm, and has joined the operating board at Oculus.
Mr McKinnon said: “What we are creating together with Opulus is a hub and spoke model whereby, as full-service accountants and business advisers, we will operate as a hub to provide a range of service lines and support to a network of regional spoke accountancy practices within the wider Opulus group for the benefit of our clients.
READ MORE: Ross County chairman sells energy firm to US private equity player
“We remain fully committed to the expansion of our business and, by working alongside Opulus, can see opportunities for economies of scale to be realised through Wylie & Bisset adding value to the Opulus group structure.”
The new partnership will be supported by £10 million growth capital facility from SME Capital, which was formed to provide bespoke funding for established SMEs.
Opulus is a joint venture formed between founder Matthew Garstang and investment and advisory partnership N4 Partners to provide a range of financial and operational solutions to help SMEs grow. It has previously completed the acquisitions of Glasgow-based Nicolson Accountancy, John Kerr & Co in Saltcoats, Alexander Marshall in Motherwell and Craig Cleland in East Kilbride.
READ MORE: Renowned Glasgow restaurateur calls for city to embrace hospitality
Mr Garstang said: “Our joining of forces with such a long-established practice with dedicated staff and an established client base represents a wonderful opportunity for both Opulus and Wylie & Bisset.
“Donald and his team have worked exceptionally hard to grow the practice over recent years, investing heavily in organic growth, together with succession planning for senior staff and a newly launched training academy.
“This is unquestionably a major step forward for the business and will instantly form an integral part of our group, significantly helping us to expand our unique CFO solutions offering far and wide.”
Kenny Hughes of SME Capital said: “Since we first met with Matthew and the teams at Opulus and N4 Partners, we immediately recognised the opportunity they had in front of them to strategically expand its unique hub and spoke offering and take a big next step forward through this key addition of Wylie & Bisset.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here