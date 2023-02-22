Best-known for creating Startup Summit, Impact Summit and the Silicon Valley Accelerate programme, Edinburgh-based FutureX has worked with thousands of businesses and built partnerships with companies such as Virgin, Vodafone , Google, NatWest, Barclays, KPMG and Mastercard. Co-founders Bruce Walker and Zoi Kanatounatou plan to build on this by providing a practical next step for companies within their network who want to take their business to the next stage.

“At FutureX, we believe that business – and particularly purpose-led business – is one of the greatest vehicles on the planet for positively impacting people's lives," Ms Kanatounatou said.

"Our consultancy is for bold, ambitious and driven entrepreneurial leaders who want to scale up commercially and have a passion for using business as a force for good.”

FutureX said it will continue to run a select number development courses for founders and provide access to resources to its members. The consultancy will allow the team to utilise its expertise and global network to achieve maximum impact for clients.