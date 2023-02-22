Fourth quarter profits at HSBC more than doubled as the global banking group was bolstered by rising interest rates that pushed up costs for mortgages and loans for its customers.
The banking group, which is listed in the UK and Hong Kong, raised its dividend to the highest in four years and promised an additional special payment as it resists break-up pressure from its largest shareholder, Ping An. The Chinese insurance group is calling for HSBC to split off its more profitable Asian business.
The group reported $5.2 billion in pre-tax profits for the final three months of 2022, more than double the $2.5bn reported in the same period a year earlier.
Ping An owns a little more than eight per cent of HSBC's issued share capital and has for the past 10 months been pressing for a break-up of the group's western operations and its more profitable Asian business. Ping An argues that HSBC's global structure is untenable amid heightened tensions between the US and China.
READ MORE: Scots bank branches to shut as HSBC swings the axe across the UK
HSBC management led by chief executive Noel Quinn has said a break-up would be complicated and costly.
The banking group has declared a dividend of 32 cents per share and plans to distribute a special dividend 21 cents per share – worth roughly $4bn in total – once it has completed the sale of its Canadian business. However, earnings and profitability estimates for the forthcoming year were conservative, indicating that interest rates may have peaked.
"Return on tangible equity is still expected to be at least 12% for 2023 as a whole which will go some way to pushing back calls to break up the business, however economic and political risks remain and the bank will have to continue to walk a tightrope to please shareholders both in the east and in the west," said Rob Murphy, managing director at Edison Group.
Shares in HSBC closed yesterday's trading in London down 1.8% at 609.5p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here