A developer has lodged an appeal against the refusal of permission for homes at a new Scottish marina over flood risk planning concerns.
Edinburgh Marina Holdings Limited has appealed to the Scottish Government over the City of Edinburgh Council rejection of the plans for 81 homes, commercial units and public realm at Granton.
The site is at the centre of the Granton Harbour development and it is envisaged the Boardwalk development will “help form a new coastal community”.
An earlier planning statement by Wilson and Gunn Architects submitted on behalf of Edinburgh Marine Holdings includes the development of 78 one, two and three-bedroom flats and three houses along with nine commercial units covering 1,000 square metres.
Edinburgh planners said the plans were against regulations "due to the insufficient level of information provided in relation to future flood risk and the risk posed to the development from wave over-topping”.
The council said: “The applicant has not demonstrated that the site will be safe from flood risk in the long term and has not adequately taken into account future climate change projections.”
Plans initially showed a finished floor level of six metres above ordnance datum, or sea level.
In response to Scottish Environment Protection Agency concerns on wave over-topping and flood risk, the developer submitted a revised site plan with a proposed finished floor level at ground floor level at 6.5 metres above sea level.
The council also said: “SEPA has stated that it is not possible to comment on the acceptability of the proposed ground floor level due to the lack of sufficient information provided.
“SEPA has requested that the applicant provide supporting information demonstrating the proposed development will be protected against the worst case one in 200-year flood event.”
The Edinburgh Marina waterfront proposals include the redevelopment of over 60 acres of land stretching along the Firth of Forth and will provide a "rejuvenated link" between Edinburgh city centre and the Forth estuary.
It is hoped the coastal community will include over 2,400 new homes to own or rent, built around the new 300-berth Edinburgh Marina and the Spa Hotel, together with a local centre with up to 18,500 sqm of new retail, leisure and commercial space including a new medical facility at Chestnut Yard.
State-owned shipyard ordered to end dangerous working conditions
The state-own shipyard behind the CalMac ferries scandal has been ordered to address dangerous working conditions or face prosecution, the Herald can reveal.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has given Ferguson Marine until the end of March to correct safety issues on the ferries and elsewhere on the Port Glasgow site.
FutureX founders look to next step
The founders of the business behind some of Scotland's leading entrepreneurship events are launching a new consultancy service supporting small and medium-sized business growth.
Best-known for creating Startup Summit, Impact Summit and the Silicon Valley Accelerate programme, Edinburgh-based FutureX has worked with thousands of businesses and built partnerships with companies such as Virgin, Vodafone, Google, NatWest, Barclays, KPMG and Mastercard.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here