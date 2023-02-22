Edinburgh Marina Holdings Limited has appealed to the Scottish Government over the City of Edinburgh Council rejection of the plans for 81 homes, commercial units and public realm at Granton.

The site is at the centre of the Granton Harbour development and it is envisaged the Boardwalk development will “help form a new coastal community”.

An earlier planning statement by Wilson and Gunn Architects submitted on behalf of Edinburgh Marine Holdings includes the development of 78 one, two and three-bedroom flats and three houses along with nine commercial units covering 1,000 square metres.

Edinburgh planners said the plans were against regulations "due to the insufficient level of information provided in relation to future flood risk and the risk posed to the development from wave over-topping”.

The council said: “The applicant has not demonstrated that the site will be safe from flood risk in the long term and has not adequately taken into account future climate change projections.”

Plans initially showed a finished floor level of six metres above ordnance datum, or sea level.

In response to Scottish Environment Protection Agency concerns on wave over-topping and flood risk, the developer submitted a revised site plan with a proposed finished floor level at ground floor level at 6.5 metres above sea level.

The council also said: “SEPA has stated that it is not possible to comment on the acceptability of the proposed ground floor level due to the lack of sufficient information provided.

“SEPA has requested that the applicant provide supporting information demonstrating the proposed development will be protected against the worst case one in 200-year flood event.”

The Edinburgh Marina waterfront proposals include the redevelopment of over 60 acres of land stretching along the Firth of Forth and will provide a "rejuvenated link" between Edinburgh city centre and the Forth estuary.

It is hoped the coastal community will include over 2,400 new homes to own or rent, built around the new 300-berth Edinburgh Marina and the Spa Hotel, together with a local centre with up to 18,500 sqm of new retail, leisure and commercial space including a new medical facility at Chestnut Yard.

State-owned shipyard ordered to end dangerous working conditions

The state-own shipyard behind the CalMac ferries scandal has been ordered to address dangerous working conditions or face prosecution, the Herald can reveal.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has given Ferguson Marine until the end of March to correct safety issues on the ferries and elsewhere on the Port Glasgow site.

FutureX founders look to next step

The founders of the business behind some of Scotland's leading entrepreneurship events are launching a new consultancy service supporting small and medium-sized business growth.

Best-known for creating Startup Summit, Impact Summit and the Silicon Valley Accelerate programme, Edinburgh-based FutureX has worked with thousands of businesses and built partnerships with companies such as Virgin, Vodafone, Google, NatWest, Barclays, KPMG and Mastercard.

