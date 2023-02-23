They will be hoping for assistance amid the inflationary crunch when Mr Hunt takes to the podium on March 15. And to help make sense of it all, The Herald will be hosting its Budget Briefing the following morning with a panel of experts who will dissect the Chancellor's economic plans.

Held in association with law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP, The Business Insurance Bureau, Wise Group and LocalIQ, the event will be chaired by veteran political journalist and Herald commentator Brian Taylor.

Bob Hannah, supreme commander of The Business Insurance Bureau, said the pandemic "seems to have flattened the government's energy and ambition".

"The war in Ukraine complicated last year’s March budget, which saw tinkering in reaction to events, rather than doing anything necessary or meaningful," Mr Hannah said. "I fully expect the same over-caution...in March – tinkering around the messy tax edges when some bold interventions are necessary."

Grant Johnston, partner and head of wealth planning at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie, said many will be hoping for efforts to mitigate damage to wider UK investment as UK corporation tax gets set to increase to 25 per cent from April 1. However, Mr Hunt has "made clear that we should not expect anything resembling a tax-cut".

"It will be interesting to see the direction of travel the Chancellor wishes to set out," Mr Johnston added.

READ MORE: Yes Minister doesn't have look-in as Mel Stride falls short

"Promoting the UK’s credibility as a safe place for investment and wealth development must be a priority. In addition, the government will also have to look at continuing support for those most vulnerable to the cost-of-living crisis.

“That being said, I don’t think it will be all doom and gloom, as we expect the Budget to address the growing labour and skill shortages with financial incentivisation, as well as some stimulation for net-zero projects and other business activity that can lay a foundation for future growth if managed correctly.

“The increasing economic uncertainty makes discussion and joint analysis of the Budget essential to all in Scotland looking to manage their wealth in an appropriate manner.”

The Budget Briefing takes place on March 16 at The Herald's head office at194 Bath Street in Glasgow. Tickets are priced at £10 plus VAT and can be purchased at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/budget-briefing-breakfast.