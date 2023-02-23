Gravitricity said it plans to build a working demonstrator at the former Darkov deep mine. The Edinburgh firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Diamo, the Czech state enterprise tasked with mitigating uranium ore and coal mining in the republic.

The link-up will see the partners work together to secure European Union funds in a move it is claimed could be a “pathfinder” for projects Europe-wide.

It comes after the Scottish firm last month said it plans to raise £40 million to fund the construction of green energy storage facilities over the next five years.

The Czech scheme, which comes as a new project is also set for northern England, moved a step closer with the formal agreement at a ceremony at the British Embassy in Prague, when the two parties “committed to work in tandem” to chase backing.

It would create a facility that holds enough energy to power more than 16,000 homes. Gravitricity also signed a memorandum with VSB Technical University of Ostrava, whose specialist mining expertise will support the introduction of the Scottish firm’s technology into the existing mine.

The Darkov mine in the Moravian-Silesian region of the Czech Republic, near the city of Karviná, saw efforts to access thick seams of coal more than 700 metres below the surface start in 1972, and at its peak it employed around 4,000 people.

Gravitricity plans to store energy by lowering and raising a single massive weight suspended in the Darkov mine shaft.

The Scottish firm has demonstrated a scale version in Edinburgh built in partnership with Dutch winch specialists Huisman “and now plans to build full-scale schemes in the UK and worldwide”.

Charlie Blair, Gravitricity managing director, said that “a low carbon world will require vast amounts of energy storage”.

He claimed the firm has developed a “long-life energy storage technology which can deliver super-fast energy” and offers some of the best characteristics of lithium batteries and pumped hydro storage.

“We hope our collaboration with Diamo will allow us to demonstrate this technology at scale and offer a potential future for coal mines that are approaching the end of their original service life,” Mr Blair said.

Matt Field, British Ambassador to the Czech Republic, said: “It is a great honour to host this Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony.

“We truly appreciate that Gravitricity, Diamo and Technical University Ostrava plan to cooperate on Gravitricity’s first prototype project. It would be the first full-scale installation of this renewable energy technology, a project that is unique, transformative and green.”

Ludvik Kaspar, Diamo chief executive, said its main task is to “provide the liquidation of mines, but at the same time we are looking for new uses for the mine sites according to the needs of the region”.

He said: “The Gravitricity project is an opportunity for mines and also for our experts, who can try working on new projects and cooperation with a foreign entity.”

In its process, Gravitricity uses heavy weights of up to 12,000 tonnes suspended in a deep shaft by cables attached to winches.

When there is excess electricity, for example on a windy day, the weight is winched to the top of the shaft ready to generate power.

This weight can then be released, providing power.

Gravitricity estimates there are around 14,000 mines which could be suitable for energy storage worwide.